USTFCCCA Announces All-Americans – LSU Tigers





Baton Rouge, LA. The LSU track and field team last week let 18 athletes earn First Team All-America honors at the NCAA championships announced by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. To earn first team honors, an athlete had to finish in the top eight in his/her event. The LSU men led the nation with a total of 15 First Team All-America honors, while the women collected eight First Team awards. Terrance Laird took three First Team All-America honors in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4×100-meter relay. Athletes who earned two First Team All-America honors were: JuVaughn Harrison (high jump/long jump), Noah Williams (400m/4x100m relay), and Favor Ofili (200m/4x100m relay). Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault), Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell (400m hurdles), Sean Dixon Bodie (triple jump), Rayvon Gray (long jump), Akanni Hislop (4x100m relay), Jon Nerdal (hammer throw), Tzuriel Pedigo (javelin throw), Dylan Peebles (4x100m relay), Damion Thomas (110m hurdles), Thelma Davies (4x100m relay), Toona Marshall (4x100m relay), Symone Mason (4x100m relay), Abigail O’Donoghue (high jump), and Milan Young (400m hurdles) were the rest of LSU’s First Team All-Americans. For a full list of USTFCCCA award winners, visit: ustfccca.org. Second Team All-Americans

Mercy Abire Matanmic long jump

Amber Anning 400 meters

Alia Armstrong 100m hurdles

Nyagoa Bayak High jump

Brittley Humphrey 400m hurdles

Toona Marshall 100m hurdles

Symone Mason 100 meter

Emma Robbins hammer throw

Sean Burrell 4x400m relay

Tyler Terry 4x400m relay

Charles Lewis 4x400m relay

doric camel 4x400m relay

Eric Edwards Jr. 110m hurdles Honorable Mention

Amber Anning 4x400m relay

Thelma Davies -200 meters

Brittley Humphrey 4x400m relay

Milan Young 4x400m relay

Leah Phillips 4x400m relay

Symone Mason 200 meters

Katy Ann McDonaldn 800 meters

Aliyah Whisby long jump

Jurnee Woodward 400m hurdles

Jake Norris hammer throw







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos