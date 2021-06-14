Massachusetts Field Hockey Welcomes Assistant Coach Roxy Coetzee-Turner





AMERS, Mass. Field hockey and head coach of the University of Massachusetts Barb Weinberg announced on Monday that Roxy Coetzee Turner has joined the program as an assistant coach. Coetzee-Turner brings 15 years of coaching experience to the Minutewomen, having spent the 2019 season in a similar role at Amherst College. “I’m very excited to welcome Roxy to our staff,” Weinberg said. “Roxy brings a wealth of top-level playing and coaching experience to our program. She has tremendous hockey knowledge and a strong ability in player development. Most importantly, Roxy is a good fit for the growth mindset we embrace on and off the field. UMass I can’t wait for her to get started with our team.” Employing Coetzee-Turner, Amherst College had two NFHCA All-Region honors in 2019 as Sophia Kaplan and Beth Williamson both had standout seasons in the backline. The duo also collected NESCAC All-Conference honors in a league consistently ranked among the best in NCAA Division III. Coetzee-Turner arrived with the Mammoths after six years in South Africa at St Mary’s School, Waverley. She served as the director of Field Hockey, the head coach of the school’s top hockey team, and as a sports conditioning specialist. “It is an honor to play hockey at UMass and I thank both Barb Weinberg and director of athletics Ryan Bamford for this opportunity,” said Coetzee-Turner. “There is an amazing, talented group of players at UMass and with pre-season just around the corner, I’m looking forward to getting on the field and helping them develop both as players and like humans.” In her role at St. Mary’s, Coetzee-Turner was responsible for managing all aspects of hockey, managing 12 coaches on 14 teams and more than 300 student athletes. She also shaped the school’s hockey curriculum and development plan. As a sports conditioning specialist, she led the physical program for hockey, tennis, squash and basketball student athletes. Before taking on the director role, Coetzee-Turner was an assistant to St Mary’s hockey for three seasons, under former South Africa coach Ros Howell. During this time, the program sent several players to the national team level. Coetzee-Turner, a South African Hockey Association Level 2 certified coach, also served as the head coach with the Southern Gauteng Hockey Association’s U18 team. Coetzee-Turner was a member of the South African national hockey team from 2008-12, as well as a two-time captain and three-time member of the South African U21 team. In 2008, she was named Sportswoman of the Year by the University of Johannesburg. She regularly competes in triathlons and qualified for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2018. Coetzee-Turner obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sports Psychology from the University of Johannesburg in 2009 and a Masters degree in Sports Management from Ulster University in Belfast (2012). She also earned a degree in exercise science from the Health and Fitness Professional Academy (HFPA) in 2013. Follow UMass field hockey on Twitter (@UMassFH), Facebook and Instagram (@UMassFieldHockey) for ongoing coverage and news about the program.

