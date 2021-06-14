Sports will soon resume in the state





The sports activities will soon open for the players in State. Here on Monday, Sports and Youth Welfare Director Pawan Jain held a video conference with all district police chiefs and district sports officials of the state. He provided information about the guidelines drawn up by the Sports Directorate for the exercise of sports activities at neighborhood and block level. He said all officers should do the necessary work by drawing up an action plan to unlock the games in coordination with the district administration. Jain said that due to the continued decline in the number of corona cases, it is expected that the grounds and sports complexes will be restored and that our players will again play with the same energy and enthusiasm. He said the department is taking the necessary action to start sports activities according to the instructions of the state government. In the first phase, non-contact sports, athletics, badminton, table tennis, tennis, fencing, shooting, volleyball, billiards will be given to day-boarding players over the age of 18, with strict adherence to the guidelines of the Covid protocol . He also spoke about the necessary precautions. He spoke about maintaining and improving the sports infrastructure of the district. Review of Khelo India Small Scale Sports Center. A discussion was held about the Olympic awareness campaign in the state and plantations in sports complexes. Various programs will be organized in the state as instructed by the Ministry of Sports of the Indian Government to promote awareness of athletes about Olympic sports. Games like Online Olympic Quiz, setting up the Olympic Selfie Point that organizes Olympic dives, dialogues, talk shows and seminars. Joint Director of Sports Directorate in Videoconferencing, Vinod Pradhan and BS Yadav and other officials attended.

