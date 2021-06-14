Ridder & Smith named CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-District





CINCINNATIA University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and punter James Smith were named First-Team Academic All-District by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The 2020-21 academic all-district football and volleyball teams recognize the nation’s top student athletes for their combined on-field or field and classroom achievements. The CoSIDA Academic All-America Program recognizes separate football fees in four divisions NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America voting. The winners of the Academic All-America first and second team will be announced in early July. Knight, the 2020 American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, 2021 AAC Championship Game Most Outstanding Player and 2018 AAC Rookie of the Year, helped the Bearcats to an AAC Championship and the team’s first New Year’s Six appearance since 2009. finalist for the Manning Award, Ridder has 22 career-rushing TDs, the most ever for a UC QB and tied for number 8 in the Bearcats annals. He is the active career leader in winning percentage among NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision signal callers, winning over 88% of his career starts. He is the No. 2 passer in school history, throwing for 6,905 yards and 57 touchdowns. Ridder was a finalist for the Manning Award in 2020 and a semi-finalist for the Maxwell and O’Brien Awards. Smith, UC’s leading punter of all time and a four-time player at all conferences, earned First-Team All-AAC recognition in 2017 and 2018 and second-team applause in 2019 and 2020. He became UC’s all-time leader in punting yardage during the game in Houston. For his career, he has kicked 235 times for 10,245 yards and just three touchbacks and was a 2018 All-America roster and finalist for the Ray Guy Award as one of the nation’s top punters. Looking at the UC record book, Smith is also #2 in punting average (43.6) and third in punts (235).

Tickets for the highly anticipated 2021 campaign are on sale now, and season tickets remain the best value for Bearcats fans to see all six home games in person this season. Packages start at $150 for top quality seats in the Varsity View and Bearcats Lair sections. Fans can visit the football subscription center online to view available seats and view all price levels.

ABOUT THE BEARCATS Cincinnati finished 9-1 in 2020, won the American Athletic Conference Championship and played in its first New Year's Six Bowl game in more than a decade. The Bearcats return 16 starters from last season's roster, including Ridder and seven-time All-America rosterAhmed GardnerGardalong with All-AAC selectionsDarrian Beversa,Marcus Brown,Coby Bryant,Myjai Sanders,Tre Tucker,Josh WhyleaandMichael Young Jr. The 2021 roster foresees nearly 40 local players who grew up and played high school football in the three-state area.







