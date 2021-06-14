American Football-CFL returns from COVID-19 hiatus in August





TORONTO (Reuters) The Canadian Football League (CFL), whose entire 2020 campaign was wiped out by the COVID-19 outbreak, said Monday that the board of governors voted unanimously to begin a shortened 14-game season in August. The CFL, whose main source of income comes from ticket sales rather than TV deals like those enjoyed by larger U.S. leagues, also said fans can return to the stands in accordance with provincial guidelines. This is an exciting day for Canadian football and for Canada itself, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a press release. I want to thank our fans, players, coaches and partners for their incredible support and patience as we worked together towards this day. The season kicks off on August 5, while the Gray Cup championship game will be played on December 12 in Hamilton, Ontario. The full schedule will be announced Tuesday, along with each of the nine teams that plan to distribute tickets to season ticket holders and, where government restrictions on stadium capacity allow, ticket sales to the general public. After first postponing the 2020 season, the CFL decided to scrap it entirely after a last-ditch effort to secure funding from the Canadian government to stage an abbreviated campaign that would have been held entirely in Manitoba was rejected. The CFL had previously said it would only move forward with a 2021 season if it could get government approval for its plans to keep players and coaches safe and get the green light to allow a significant number of fans. attend competitions. We are on track to receive all necessary health and safety approvals, thanks to our tireless medical advisors and associates, and the dedicated government officials who have worked with them, Ambrosie said. And while the prospects for fans in the stands vary from province to province, we’re confident the process is also on the right track. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Steve Orlofsky)

