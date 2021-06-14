Palmetto Pro Open tennis tournament returns to Sumter





The impact will be felt both on and off the court with tennis tournaments like this one, financial boosters for the local economy.

SUMTER, SC Tennis professionals from across the country are coming to Sumter this week for another year of the Palmetto Pro Open. The tournament, which debuted in the city in 2008, is one of four United States tennis club (USTA) professional Womens Circuit events held in South Carolina each year, according to organizers. RELATED: French Open Defends “Pragmatic” Stance in Osaka Transactions We were always excited to have players from all over the world come to our little backyard of Sumter and his world-class talent, said Tournament Director Brian Hodge. We have former number one and number two players in the world, Naomi Osaka, and others who have used our tournament as a starting board to reach the big leagues. The impact will be felt both on and off the court with tennis tournaments like this one, financial boosters for the local economy. RELATED: Movies, Performances Returning to Sumter Opera House House This Summer We bring in anywhere from $18 to $20 million in economic impact by hosting major events like this Pro Circuit event, Hodge said. The event runs through Sunday at the Palmetto Tennis Center, but those who want to watch will have to wait until next year. We are under COVID protocols, Hodge said. Hopefully, put this behind us and get back to normalcy and bring crowds back to the Palmetto Pro Open from 2022. Other tennis events could be held with spectators as early as August, according to Hodge.

