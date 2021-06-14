Kidney transplant patient lives healthy for another 50 years in ‘unusual’ case





A kidney transplant recipient is still alive 50 years later. Michael Phillips was 21 when he had the transplant in 1971 and his donor kidney was only expected to last 10 to 15 years, but he is still going strong. Retired construction worker Michael, 71, is one of the longest surviving kidney transplant patients. He said: All I knew about the donor was that it was a young man who had died, I think of a brain haemorrhage. The older I get, the more I think about how wonderful that family was to give me a second chance. What is your vision? Give your opinion in the comment section “I’m still thinking about the donor, and it would be nice to let them know how it turned out, the difference it made in my life. I owe a priceless debt of gratitude to the family and the surgeons, doctors, nurses and specialists I have met. Grandfather Michael of Whitstable, Kent, became ill in February 1971 when his kidneys suddenly stopped working. He had to undergo grueling nine-hour dialysis sessions every week until the transplant surgery in July of that year. Like news? Sign up for one of the Mirror’s newsletters





(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Michael went back to work two months later, before getting married and having three children. He still leads a fit and healthy life and regularly plays badminton and table tennis. Kent and Canterbury Hospital staff organized a cake to mark his 50th birthday of his kidneys. Lucy Greenfield, transplant nurse manager, said: It is unusual for a patient who has received a kidney from a deceased donor to survive 50 years without another transplant. “We would expect a kidney to last 10 to 15 years after transplantation. Angela Dunn, 75, is believed to be the oldest surviving kidney transplant patient. She got her new kidney in 1970 and the organ is still healthy.







