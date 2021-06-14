Solo Stove smokeless fire pits are now $95 off. This is why people love them





Backyard fire pits are a popular addition this time of year, and Solo Stoves portable smokeless bonfires are one of the most popular options on the market for a reason. While there are many great fire pit options, the Solo Stove Bonfire is consistently recommended by reviewers and customers for how easy it is to set up, use, and transport, and how it prevents smoke from irritating you and your campfire guests. Right now, the Solo Stove Bonfire is available for $254.99. That’s $95 or more than 25% off the regular price of $349.99. Best fire pits for sale: safety, setup, where to buy online So what makes it so great? Solo Stove uses a Signature 360 ​​Airflow Design to create an efficient combustion that is wood friendly and low smoke. Holes in the double-walled structure draw air from the bottom and carry the heated oxygen to the top, resulting in a spectacular secondary combustion, the Solo Stove website says. The best part? Almost no smoke and minimal ash left to clean! In addition, Solo Stoves’ range of portable fire pits have a sleek stainless steel design that sets them apart from other offerings. They ship for free and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Here’s a look at the options available: Solo Stove Bonfire – 19.5 x 14.20 lbs – $254.99 (down from $349.99)

Solo Stove Ranger – 15 x 12.5, 15 lbs – $199.99 (reduced from $269.99)

Solo Cooker Yukon – 27 x 17.38 lbs – $449.99 (down from $599.99) Solo Stove also makes a range of accessories to meet your fire pit needs, including: state, storage drives, cover and more. You can even bundle and save $145 with the Bonfire backyard bundle that includes the Bonfire, Stand, Shield and Shelter for $494.99. When setting up your new fire pit, here are some tips to remember: It is best to place a portable fire pit on a fireproof surface, such as metal or brick.

Know your community’s fire pit and fire code. Some communities require a certain distance from other structures, adjacent yards, and other restrictions.

Make sure the fire pit is positioned so that people can safely walk and sit around it. Here are some additional safety tips from the:National Fire Protection Association: Check the wind direction before lighting a fire.

Do not use gasoline, lighter fluid or other flammable liquids to light a fire.

Do not wear flammable or loose fitting clothing.

Keep children and pets at least 1 meter away from the fire.

Avoid soft woods such as pine or cedar that can throw sparks.

Keep a fire extinguisher, garden hose or bucket of water nearby.

