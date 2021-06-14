10 Cricketers Who Succeeded In IPL But Failed In PSL

Cricket is truly an entertaining sport. As the years progressed, the sport spawned new formats such as the T20 extravaganza like IPL, BBL and PSL etc. Today, there are several popular T20 franchise cricket tournaments in the world.

However, there is no doubt that the Indian Premier League is the most watched tournament. Other popular tournaments include: Pakistani Super League, Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League, Lankan Premier League, Caribbean Premier League and so on.

IPL and PSL have fans from all over the world. However, IPL is definitely a cut above the rest of other franchise cricket tournaments. The money-rich IPL has seen teams lure big foreign players.

Sometimes IPL is compared to PSL in other respects. Some cricketers believed that PSL has more quality compared to IPL which prioritizes money rather than quality.

On the other hand, there are certain star players who have performed well in IPL but have not done well in PSL. In this article, we will now look at the 10 players who did well in IPL, but failed to live up to their reputation in PSL.

1. Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has always been a pure entertainer of the game. popularly known as “The Boss of the Universe”, the southpaw has often entertained fans with his attacking and most fearless cricket.

He played 140 games in the money-rich IPL where he represented many franchises. Gayle played for KKR, RCB & PBKS and scored 4950 runs with a fantastic 40.24 batting average.

On the other hand, Gayle also played for three teams in PSL (Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars & Quetta Gladiators). After playing 16 games, he scored 370 runs at an average of 23.12.

2. Brendon McCullum

New Zealand legend retired from all forms of cricket. During his heyday, however, he was one of the dangerous batsmen. He played for IPL and PSL in his cricket career.

He was one of the destructive batsmen in T20 cricket. McCullum played for 5 IPL teams namely RCB, CSK, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Gujarat Lions & KKR. He scored 2,880 runs in 109 games with a strike rate of 131.74.

On the other hand, he represented Lahore Qalandars in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. In total, he played 18 games and was able to score only 311 points with an average stroke rate of 114.33.

3. Lendl Simmons

West Indian cricketer Lendl Simmons established himself as one of the powerful batsmen in T20 cricket. He played for Mumbai Indians from 2014 – 2017. In total he represented 29 matches and scored 1079 runs at an average of 39.86.

The right-handed batsman failed to bring out his best when it comes to PSL. He played only 8 matches in Pakistani franchise cricket and scored 210 runs at an average of 29.85.

4. Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen was one of the most important players in England’s cricketing history. He is known for his signature shot “Palti hit”, which became popular when he played in the Indian Premier League.

The former England international played for 4 different franchises namely RCB, RPS, SRH and DD. He scored 1001 with an average of 37.07 and a strike rate of 134.72. On the contrary, he could only collect 611 runs in PSL with an average of 26.

5. Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is a prolific all-rounder in international and domestic cricket. He played for RCB & CSK in his IPL career. Moeen Ali managed to score 515 runs at an average of 24.52 in 25 games with a strike rate of 157.97.

In last year’s PSL, he played in the highest ranking for the Multan franchise. However, he failed to continue his business. He scored just 138 runs at an average of 17.25 and a poor batting rate of 106.74.