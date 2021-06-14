2021 Fantasy Football: Jamey Eisenberg’s Busts 2.0 features 2020 surprises David Montgomery and Aaron Rodgers

Josh Jacobs has been one of my favorite running backs since the Raiders drafted him in 2019. I’ve drafted him into several Fantasy leagues, touted him as a breakthrough, and still have hopes of him becoming a dominant rusher in the NFL. Maybe that will happen this season, but I’m not too optimistic, which is why Jacobs is listed here.

Jacobs is a hopeless candidate starting this season for two important reasons. For starters, the Raiders that add the Kenyan Drake in free agency will hurt Jacobs’ workload. Drake is a better receiver than Jacobs, and Drake is sure to get his fair share of carries. This can be frustrating for both running backs all season if the workload is equal.

The other concern is the Raiders offensive line, who lost three starters this off-season. Judge tackle Trent Brown was traded to New England, center Rodney Hudson was sent to Arizona and right guard Gabe Jackson was shipped to Seattle. Kolton Miller sticks to the left tackle, Richie Incognito is back at left guard, and Las Vegas selected rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood in the first round of the NFL Draft, who was considered range at number 17 overall.

Maybe the offensive line will improve this season — Pro Football Focus had the Raiders offense in 24th last year — or things could get worse with three new starters. Either way, this unit will be a work in progress, which could be a detriment to the ongoing game.

Jamey’s 2021Sleepers 2.0|Breakouts 2.0

Jacobs will probably be drafted in round 3 in most Fantasy competitions, but I’d rather have him in round 4. While I still believe in his talent, his situation deteriorated for 2021. He is no longer someone I intend to target in most of my Fantasy competitions.

And the same goes for Drake. I’ll settle for a mid-round roster as a reserve, but he will need an injury from Jacobs to become a weekly Fantasy starter again.

Now let’s take a look at some other bust candidates heading into 2021.

Projections powered by



Sports line



Projections powered by



Sports line



Projections powered by



Sports line



Projections powered by



Sports line



So which sleepers, pimples and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that mentioned Josh Allen’s huge season, and invent.