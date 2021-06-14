Miller and Bluth of Carlsbad Claim 2nd at 5A State Tennis Tournament

Carlsbad seniors Andrew Miller and Clayton Bluth only had about a month to learn each other’s playing styles on the tennis court. The short time together was good enough for the duo to claim the boys’ district title and give them entry into the state tournament with the No. 2 seed.

Miller and Bluth defeated Hobbs’ Antonio Armendariz and David Harris in straight sets and had to take a hard-fought three-game win against Conner Thompson and Sam Abadie, the third-ranked La Cueva, to earn their spot in the Class 5A championship game.

In Saturday’s championship game, Miller and Bluth faced No. 1 ranked La Cueva’s Alex Lumanog and Ryan Halloway, a duo that took 24 wins, all in straight sets. The duo’s only loss was a three-set defeat to Eldorado on May 25. The championship game was no different.

Carlsbad tennis head coach Ryan Gallindo believes his duo won second place and wasn’t settling for it.

“A year ago Clayton wasn’t nearly as strong at this point, but he made the decision to work on his game and in one year he made a huge profit,” Gallindo said. “We knew we were going to have a hard time and that they would win the third set (in the semi-finals) was a big achievement. I am very proud of the boys. That was not an easy game. They won second place. The team that won the state title, struggled with no one in the tournament. They were on the next level.”

Miller played in the 2019 5A state tournament with Aaron Overstreet and took third place. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the short season getting even shorter since Miller played basketball, he wasn’t sure if he would play for the tennis team.

The Carlsbad basketball team was given the chance to participate in the state tournament that was cut short when the Cavemen had to give up the opening round due to a team member who tested positive for COVID-19.

More:Carlsbad Cavemen 2021 Basketball Playoffs Due to COVID-19, Artesia Bulldogs Qualify

“Then I decided I was going to play tennis.” It was only about a month. I hadn’t really played last year, but I’m really proud of what Clayton and I did to make it to the finals this year. Going out and getting a medal was great.”

Clayton Bluth played doubles early in the tennis season with his younger brother, sophomore David Bluth, before he and Miller got together midway through the season. The duo went 10-1 to earn the number 2 seed. Bluth said he expected a Top-3 seed and was happy to sow it.

“It feels good. It’s nice to end the year with a medal,” said Bluth. “Because this was my last year, I had to give it my all. My coaches said that a lot of good players don’t get medals, so it’s nice to work hard, cram all my training into a short amount of time and make it work.”

cave girls

Cavegirls senior Harmony Lopez qualified for the 5A singles tournament and made the trip to Albuquerque with Bluth and Miller. During the season, Lopez was unsure whether she would compete in the state tournament in singles or doubles. When asked during the regular season, Lopez said she wanted to go the singles route, but she trusted her coaches who thought she and Kate Chester could make some noise in the doubles division.

That all changed less than 24 hours before the district meeting. Hobbs’ Tabitha Moody was expected to compete for the singles title, but chose to try her hand in doubles. The Carlsbad coaches decided that Lopez should go for the singles title.

“Harmony is a good all-round player. She has the skills to be a good singles player and she is also very good at doubles,” said Galindo. “It was back and forth for our coaching staff. With the opening singles title, we felt good that she could win her district and qualify for state. We took advantage of it.”

Lopez was compared to La Cueva’s Cameron King, the No. 1 seed, and undefeated in the season, in the first round. King defeated Lopez en route to the state title and never lost a set in the tournament.

“Harmony played her well,” said Galindo. “The score didn’t reflect it because it seemed a little worse, but Harmony played much better than the stated score. It’s never easy to win a state championship. It was a bit of a shame she wasn’t a Top-4 seed and became a random draw and drew the number 1 seed.”

Both Galindo and Lopez were satisfied with the end result of the individual tennis season.

“Getting to the state tournament was already a great achievement for me. I didn’t qualify in my first year,” said Lopez. “My sophomore year I qualified and then we didn’t have my junior year. Since it was my senior year I wanted to qualify. With COVID, the restrictions would normally have 16 or more girls (to the tournament), but they have it reduced to just eight. That was scary because basically you had to win district to qualify. I was very proud. At the end of the game I spoke to my coaches. They asked me if I had given my all and I said yes. Knowing that I was doing my best made me feel a lot better.”

The Cavegirls team as a whole qualified for the state team tournament with the No. 6 seed and will begin their quest for a title against No. 3 Farmington this week. A win against the Lady Scorpions sends the Cavegirls to Albuquerque in the Final Four on Saturday.

Carlsbad at state tennis tournament

Boys doubles

No. 2 Andrew Miller/Clayton Bluth (Carlsbad) beats. Antonio Armendariz/David Harris (Hobbs), 6-3, 6-4; Miller/Bluth def. No. 3 Conner Thompson/Sam Abadie (La Cueva), 6-4, 1-6, 7-6; Number 1 Alex Lumanog/Ryan Halloway (La Cueva) beats. Miller/Bluth, 6-1, 6-1

Girls singles

Number 1 beats Cameron King (La Cueva). Harmony Lopez (Carlsbad), 6-1, 6-1

Matthew Asher can be reached at 575-628-5524, [email protected] or @Caveman_Masher on Twitter.