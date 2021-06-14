Springfield Hockey Heritage Society Preserves Hockey Legacy





SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – Shore is a name well known in Massachusetts when it comes to ice hockey. Eddie Shore, Jr. turns 91 on June 24. And if you ask him what he wants for his birthday, he’ll tell you, “To keep the hockey name in Springfield,” Shore said. What you need to know Eddie Shore, Jr. is the son of former Boston Bruins awesome, Eddie Shore Eddie Shore, Sr. is the former owner of the Springfield Indians Shore Jr. is a member of the Springfield Hockey Heritage Society. Their goal is to keep hockey alive in Springfield. Hockey Day in Springfield is coming August 7 at the Big E Shore keeps the game close to his heart. It started when he got his love for ice hockey from his father, and former Boston Bruin great, Eddie Shore. He wore the number 2 on the ice from 1926 to 1940. “He was voted the ninth best player in the National Hockey League in the first 100 years. He’s only in eight Halls of Fame,” Shore explains. “I’m not that lucky. I’m only in three.” His father also owned the Springfield Indians from 1939 to 1976. Eddie Jr. first took up skates when his father bought the American Hockey League team. “I played from the age of nine. I played hockey until 1981. How many more years,” said Shore. “I’ve coached. I’ve given skates and things like that.” Shore also met the love of his life through the love of the sport. His wife, Evie, was a skater in the Ice Capades. “We were married for 60 years, three months and 16 days before she died,” Shore said. They shared the game with their children, just as Shore’s father did with him. It’s one of the reasons Shore became involved with the Springfield Hockey Heritage Society 10 years ago and is still a part of it today. “I think it’s because I’ve been into hockey since 1939,” Shore said. “Personally I like the game. Both my boys played, and one is 61, 62, he’s still playing. So it has to do with ice.” Ice associated with professional hockey roots in Springfield, dating back to 1926. It’s a legacy Shore wants to preserve for future generations in the Pioneer Valley. “Hockey has been in Springfield ever since,” said Shore. “And we want to keep that here. That’s why I try to keep people interested in hockey with the Springfield Hockey Heritage Society.” The Springfield Hockey Heritage Society held a golf tournament Friday. Their big event coming up is Hockeyday. Tickets are already on sale for the August 7 event taking place at the Eastern States Exposition. The Society was unable to hold the event last year due to coronavirus restrictions, so they are excited to host the event this year. Details can be found here.

