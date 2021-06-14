Karkoo wins exciting match against Yeelanna in table tennis | Port Lincoln Times





sports, local sports, The clash between neighbours, Karkoo and Yeelanna, made for the best match of the round, and it took until the last game of the evening to give the result. Karkoo 16 (62) beats Yeelanna 14 (58) In the first round of singles, Karkoo just beat Yeelanna 5 (21) to 5 (20), then it was reversed in the second round of singles with Yeelanna 5 (19) just for Karkoo 5 (18). Karkoo took the lead in the first round of doubles by winning 4 (13) to 1 (7), and although Yeelanna came back to win the second round of doubles 3 (12) against Karkoo 2 (10), it was not enough for the match. As an indication of the tight matches, no player won all four for the night. The best for Karkoo with three were Darren Atkins, Neil Carr, Vicki Mundy and Leon Hurrell, while for Yeelanna Greg Hurrell, Tony Sparks and Demi Clements all won three. Reece Fordham returned to table tennis for Yeelanna, and despite crashing in both of his singles, he had an epic battle with both of Karkoo’s top players, taking 11-4, 2-11, 5-11, 11-9, 9 – lost 11 to Neil Carr, then 7-11, 13-11, 9-11, 9-11 to Darren Atkins. Leon Hurrell and Steve Fuss of Karkoo won a close match against Roy Modra and Bob Gibbes 12-14, 11-3, 3-11, 11-5, 13-11. Wanilla 21 (71) beats Tumby Bay 9 (46) Wanilla traveled to Tumby Bay and started the night strong, won the first round of singles 8 (25) to Tumby Bay 2 (11), and continued in doubles with 4 (13 ) to 1 (10). The second round of singles was much closer and Wanilla took it from 6 (20) to 4 (17), then the final round of doubles also went to Wanilla 3 (13) to Tumby 2 (8). Wanilla, Jim Casanova, Gavin Traeger, Ben Price and Isaac Traeger won all four, while Dennis Peck was the best for Tumby with three wins and top player Richard Hennell won both of his singles. Wanilla’s Jono Story showed his determination, winning in five against Ken Roediger 11-7, 11-13, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8. Ben Price for Wanilla fought with David Elson of Tumby and won 7-11, 12-10, 11-6, 5-11, 12-10. Cummins 23 (72) beats Yallunda Flat 7 (30) Top team Cummins continued their dominance over an undersized Yallunda Flat. Cummins won the first round of singles 7 (21) to Yallunda Flat 3 (10), and the second round of singles was almost identical, Cummins won 7 (22) to 3 (12). However, it was in the doubles that Cummins really dominated, winning 9 out of 10. Lester Barnes, Jarrad Hill, Vince Diment, Aiden Barnes, Aaron Kerr, Terry Sampson and Kerry McCallum all won four for Cummins, while the best for Yallunda Flat were Tim Roediger and Wade Gray with three wins each. Some of the best matches were in doubles, with Tim Roediger and Wade Gray of Yallunda Flat winning together 8-11, 11-5, 11-13, 11-6, 11-6 against Ross Kerr and Darryl Holley. In the second round of the doubles, Lester Barnes & Ross Kerr defeated Isaac Telfer & Tim Roediger 11-8, 6-11, 12-10, 10-12, 13-11. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/f8801cc2-7e77-44e5-9e5c-45d873a5f263.jpg/r2_0_1912_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg +2



