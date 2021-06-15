Field Hockey welcomes Taylor Blood ’17 as assistant coach





BOSTONTaylor Blood ’17, a member of the U.S. national development team that helped Boston University field hockey team achieve back-to-back Patriot League titles as a student athlete, has returned to the program as an assistant coach, as announced by the head coach Sally Starr . Blood has been an assistant at UMass Lowell for the past three seasons. “We are delighted that Taylor is returning home as an assistant coach for BUFHA,” said Starr. Since graduation, she has built an impressive resume as an athlete with the US National Development Team and as a coach helping UMass Lowell become a highly competitive program in the American East. Taylor is a true Terrier and brings her passion and love for the game with her in everything she does.” Blood helped the River Hawks achieve their first Division I-level winning record last season when they posted a 7-5 mark and qualified for the America East tournament. The regular season culminated in a win over No. 16 Stanford – an eventual NCAA quarterfinalist – who was the highest-ranked opponent the River Hawks have ever defeated. Blood was named to the US National Women’s Development Team after her senior season with the BU and was given the chance to compete internationally against the Chilean national team in May 2018. She competed internationally in the Netherlands in 2019 against the Belgian U21 and Scotland senior national. teams and was selected to tour Scotland in 2020 before being canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During her three seasons with Lowell, Blood recruited student athletes from around the world and assisted in all tactical and technical aspects, while conducting individual practice sessions to aid in skill development. She focused on working with the team’s goalkeepers and strikers and also oversaw film breakdown, social media and team travel. Prior to joining UMass Lowell, Blood served as an assistant to Merrimack for the 2017 season and coached six Warriors to all conferences, including a Division II All-American. Blood created practice plans, scouted opponents and planned all the accommodations for road trips while assisting with recruiting efforts. Since 2016, Blood has also been coaching at the NorthEast Elite Field Hockey Club. In that position she has coached various clinics, camps and training sessions with the program, which is in the top 10 nationally. “I am so honored and grateful to accept the position of assistant coach and to be able to give back to the program that has made me the person I am today,” said Blood. “Since graduating from BU, being very close to BUFHA’s core values ​​has helped me in my career thus far. I’m eager to work with Sally and Tracey and learn from them to shape these incredible student-athletes .” At BU, Blood earned a total of 47 career points (16g, 15a) in 80 games and was a key member of the Patriot League’s championship teams in 2014 and 2015. She earned NFHCA All-Region and All-Patriot League honors in each of hers. last two seasons and finished first among all PL players in assists as a senior. Blood received the BUFHA Spirit Award in her senior year and graduated from Sargent College with a degree in health sciences. Blood has remained associated with the program as a member of the BU Field Hockey Alumnae Council, working with 14 other former Terriers to assist with fundraising initiatives and participate in strategic planning with the coaching staff.

