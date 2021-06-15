Fighting Barry Wanderers Cricket Club falls short





BARRY Wanderers Cricket Club traveled west on the M4 to face Bridgend Town CC 3rd XI on Saturday in hopes of making it two wins out of two in the league.

The Wanderers lost the toss and got into the bat with Adi Tamathan and Chanda Thimmanacheru showing a lot of intention early on. Tamathan (10) and Thimmanacheru (13) both fell in quick succession in the 7th as they went for big shots with the score at 25. Neil Blundell and Pete Coleman built a useful 33-run partnership, bringing the score to 68 in the 16th before Coleman was bowled by Hayes for 13. Blundell went on to score most of The Wanderers’ runs with little support elsewhere as the wickets fell at regular intervals. A questionable communication between the batsmen resulted in Andy Fenton being eliminated for 0. Some resistance came from a promising collaboration between Colum John and Blundell. This was ended by another mix-up that resulted in John and Blundell hugging a moment in the middle of the wicket, only to lose John for a very valuable 14. Blundell eventually fell for Donelly for a very nice 48. The Wanderers eventually limped to 111 all-out after 29 overs. Venkata Siddu and Luke Grant opened the bowling for the Wanderers, casting miserly spells that limited Bridgend to just 22 runs in the first 10 overs. Siddu (assisted by a catch from the alert Tim Bowker on square leg) cleared both openers in his spell that finished with excellent numbers of 2 for 16 of his 8 overs. Grant went wicketless but along with Siddu, he kept the Wanderers in the game with his 8 overs for just 14 runs. Colum John and skipper for the day Fenton were the first swap bowlers and continue the good work of Siddu and Grant. John’s excellent swing bowling was rewarded with Mitchell’s wicket, out for 18. No 5 batsman Bluett started to score freely, but nevertheless Fenton managed to get a top edge, presenting a golden opportunity to remove the dangerous man. Unfortunately, keeper Phil Wolfenden was unable to hold the catch, leaving Bluett with a reprieve. With Bridgend left at 59 in the 23rd, Bluett made the most of his luck and with some lustful blows from Bowker’s bowling, he pushed Bridgend closer to the finish. Aside from Bowker removing Hathaway lbw for 4, there would be little else for the Wanderers to cheer about. The game was played in the 34th over and Bridgend won by six wickets and the excellent Bluett finished 52 not out.







