The sweepstakes for five-star soccer recruit JT Tuimoloau flares up





Five-star defensive recruit JT Tuimoloau will make four campus visits over the next 14 days. He has already visited Washington, but also visits USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama (in that order). I spoke to Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting expert for 247Sports, and talked about Tuimoloau. Listen to the full conversation about JT Tuimoloau here. Huffman commissioned by Tuimolouus to visit: The last person in the world you want to recruit against is Nick Saban when he has the last call. On the corner of Washington: I think it’s always been one of those situations where Washington has a home city advantage. From a planning point of view, it was a logistical thing. Washington got that visit because there was no need to travel. I think Washington is a big contender here. I think the longer they stay, the better chance they have. On Oregon’s corner: They offer something that Washington can’t get a little close to home but not too close to home, it’s a 4.5 hour drive (from Seattle to Eugene). That’s doable. It’s far enough away that mom and dad don’t show up unannounced but if they have to get there they can be there too, there’s no pressure to be the number 1 player at the hometown school, sometimes the pressure gets so big bigger. Oregon offers a small distance between Eugene and Seattle. On the importance of the Pac-12 landing Tuimoloau: If one of those three (Pac-12) schools could keep him, the story suddenly starts to change and you get a little more talent on the field. You may not need an expansion to 12 teams to make it to the playoff. We talked about the role of Oregon Assistant Joe Salavea, how this decision will be made and what it could mean for the changing landscape at the conference. Really good conversation with the reporter most connected to the decision. Listen to the full interview with Brandon Huffman on JT Tuimoloau here:

