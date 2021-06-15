Trimboli succeeds Smith as president of American hockey, elected for a three-year term | College Hockey





Mike Trimboli, who has been involved in grassroots hockey as a player, coach, official and administrator for the past six decades, was elected president of USA Hockey at the board of directors meeting as part of the organization’s virtual annual convention . Trimboli, who will serve a three-year term, succeeds Jim Smith, who served as president for the past six years and has been instrumental in the advancement of the sport for the past 30 years as one of the most active volunteers in the organization . The native of Massena, NY, began his formal engagement to what was then the Amateur Hockey Association of the United States (today USA Hockey) on the local outdoor courts as a player in 1970, becoming an official on the ice in 1979 and adding youth hockey coach to his resume from 1984. Trimbolis’ first involvement as a volunteer administrator was in 1996 when he was appointed regional vice president for the New York State Amateur Hockey Association and then elected vice president for the affiliated company. In 2004, he also assumed the role of the District Player’s Development Coordinator. He was elected to the U.S. Hockey Board of Directors in 2005 as Director of the New York District and has since served as Director Representative on the Executive Committee as well as serving on the Marketing Council, Junior Council, Player Development Committee and Task Force diversity, equality and inclusion. He was elected vice president of USA Hockey and chairman of the organization’s Marketing Council in 2017, while also serving on the board of directors of the USA Hockey Foundation. Trimboli, a Level 5 USA Hockey certified coach, has been an instructor for the USA Hockeys Coaching Education Program since 1995. He has also been actively involved in the USA Hockeys player development program and camps since 1990, both at the district and national levels. Additionally, since 2010, he has served as the venue director of the USA Hockey Youth National Championship multiple times. In addition to his work at USA Hockey, Trimboli, who retired in 2018 after more than 31 years of his law enforcement role with the New York State Police, has also coached public high school hockey for more than 25 seasons over two stints, including from 1990 to 2005 and from 2009 to today, winning a Division 1 state championship in New York in 2014.

