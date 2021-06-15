Covid-19: Has the pandemic damaged our memories?

In November 2020, I wrote an article about us becoming increasingly forgetful during the Covid-19 pandemic. My starting point was anecdotes from people who told me that their memory seemed to fail them more often during the lockdowns.

On the feature, I spoke to a memory researcher, Catherine Loveday, who is a professor of cognitive neuroscience at the University of Westminster. We discussed the various factors that could be involved, but at that stage there was no data that quantified how common this feeling of impaired memory might be.

Now, thanks to Loveday, we have the data. It is currently being prepared for academic publication, but in the psychology show I present on BBC Radio 4, she said gave me a sneak preview of the results.

In her research, Loveday used the Questionnaire on everyday memories which asks respondents to provide subjective ratings of how different aspects of their memory have performed lately (something we’re better at than you might think). It asks questions like these:

Did you forget to tell people something important?

Did you start reading something, only to realize you’ve read it before??

For this study on our memory in the Covid era, people were asked whether for each question they thought their memory had improved, stayed the same or worsened during the pandemic. And the data seemed to back up the anecdotal evidence.

While a few lucky people felt their memory had improved, 80% of the people who participated said at least one aspect of their memory had deteriorated, a significantly higher percentage that we would normally expect to see.

We should not forget that some of these participants had responded to a social media call for people to complete a questionnaire about memory impairment during the pandemic. In other words, it was a self-selecting sample that might have participated for this reason. But not all participants were recruited that way and the results are comparable regardless of how they came to participate.