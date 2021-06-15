Sports
Braswell Named 2021 ITA Texas Region Rookie of the Year
Austin Tennis freshmen men Micah Braswell was named the 2021 ITA Texas Region Rookie of the Year, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced Monday.
It’s the second year in a row that a Longhorn has taken the credit after Siem Woldeab did that last year. Braswell is now eligible for the national ITA Rookie of the Year award, which will be announced on June 21.
The Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Braswell was 35-7 overall in singles, including 20-5 in doubles, and finished number 29 in the ITA singles rankings. He was also 27-11 overall in doubles with a 15-7 score in doubles, playing No. 3 in all but one of the games. In his last nine decisions, he combined with Payton Holden for seven wins, including taking the double point in the final game of the regular season against No. 2 Baylor.
Braswell came out of the gate quickly in his first action as a Longhorn, setting a 12-1 singles record in the fall, en route to winning the Lakes Tennis Invite championship and co-championships of the TCU Invite and the Big 6 Fall. to invite. That included wins over five ranked players from the previous season.
He followed that up with a 3-0 spring game start at the Bama Spring Shootout to earn the co-championship with teammate Eliot Spizzirri, along with double match wins against Louisiana, SMU and Liberty before dropping his first double match against No. 85 Andy Andrade of No. 9 Florida. Right after that, he won 11, including over Stefan Dostanic 104 in Texas’s win over USC No. 1, clinching against Henrik Korsgaard 86 in a win over Oklahoma State No. 26 and Filip Malbasic at No. 54 to help down No. 15 Arizona. He also took Texas’ 4-3 win in his first double road race of the season in Tulane. His winning streak was started against number 64 Juan Carlos Aguilar of Texas A&M who played at number 2, but he recovered with a win over number 111 Mason Beiler of Oklahoma and then took a 4-3 victory over number 18 Oklahoma State with a third set tiebreak win over No. 107 Emile Hudd.
He defeated his highest-ranked opponent with a win over No. 22 Connor Thomson of South Carolina in the NCAA Round of 16, who got Texas on the board and started their comeback from trailing 3-0. He was also the first singles point against No. 12 USC in the NCAA Quarterfinals with another top-60 win against No. 52 Riley Smith. In addition, he led eventual singles national champion No. 6 Sam Riffice of Florida, 7-6(3), 3-2, when the game ended in the semifinals. Braswell qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship, but fell in a hard-fought first round match against UCF’s No. 9 Gabriel Decamps, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7), in which he had a match point. It was his first loss of the year when he won the first set, 28-0 until then.
