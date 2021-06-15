Prediction next 2022 commit after ATH Anthony Jones

Coming off the second visiting weekend at the Forty Acres, there’s a lot of buzz around the 2022 and 2023 Texas football recruiting classes. Most indicators point to a stellar job the staff of new head coach Steve Sarkisian put in over the past two weekends as the official visiting season made its way back into the college football recruiting landscape this month.

Texas had a slower first weekend of campus visits to start the month of June than last weekend. On June 4, there were a few official visitors and a handful of other unofficial visitors to the Austin campus. But that didn’t compare to the roughly two dozen official and unofficial visitors Sark and the Longhorns received last weekend.

In fact, that resulted in Texas being added their first-ranked high school candidate to the class of 2022 in about a month and a half on June 12. Texas got a commitment from the three-star Liberty (NV) athlete. Anthony Jones during the weekend. If Jones does indeed play for Texas, then this group in the 2022 class is really starting to add some depth lately.

2022 Texas Football Recruiting Class Hits Double Digits with 3-Star ATH Anthony Jones

Former Washington Huskies commit Jones appears to be following the path of new Texas co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski. When Kwiatkowski was the co-defensive coordinator under Washington head coach Jimmy Lake, Jones was committed to the Huskies.

According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2022 Texas recruiting class is now ranked No. 8 in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind the Oklahoma Sooners. After receiving the commitment from Jones, Texas now has 10 prospects in their class for 2022, with the highest-rated four-star Junipero Serra pro-style quarterback Maalik Murphy.

With Texas now hitting double digits in the 2022 class, here’s a look at who could be the 11th addition to the mix after Jones landed last weekend.