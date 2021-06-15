Compromise needed for physical, mental challenges in tennis





For Arlette Perry, professor and chair of the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Science at the School of Education and Human Development, tennis is like playing a physical chess match that can be taxing on the athlete.





Many years ago, tennis legend Roger Federer gave a press conference in the wee hours of the morning after playing a brutal five-hour Grand Slam match. Since I had to play again the next day, I wondered if at some point the Association of Tennis Professionals would consider the possibility of holding post-match conference calls after lengthy matches. They did not. Arlette Perry Fast forward to 2021, tennis phenom Naomi Osaka chose not to hold a press conference after the opening rounds of her tennis match at the French Open. Osaka is the number 2 player in women’s tennis and was the highest paid female athlete in 2020. When she’s on her game, many consider her unbeatable – she has already won four Grand Slams and defeated many legendary tennis players, including Serena Williams. However, Osaka, 23, admitted that after her first Grand Slam win in New York, she developed bouts of depression and found it difficult to be thrown into the spotlight and on display. This talented young player was in a very precarious position. She had to weigh her contractual obligations to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and her adoring fans against her mental health and well-being. Instead of giving a press conference, she chose to step out of the tournament – certainly a painful decision for someone whose life has revolved around tennis. You could argue that Osaka made a fortune marketing her name and fame, bringing her to the forefront of women’s tennis, and she owes her fans some facetime. However, in making her difficult decision, Osaka made it clear that she struggled with the pain of her huge popularity and her media obligations after every match. From the perspective of the WTA, tennis is a business. And Osaka signed a contract that she clearly broke and had to pay a fine. One can also understand how important it is for the WTA to showcase their tennis stars to their fans and increase the marketability of the sport. If all tennis players decided not to conduct post-match interviews, it wouldn’t bode well. In hindsight, perhaps Osaka should have communicated her feelings to the WTA earlier and asked for help. Disturbingly, however, this gifted young athlete found it so difficult to give a post-match interview that she walked away from the game she loves. I want to make it very clear that I am not an expert in mental health. I am a tennis player, tennis fan, former collegiate athlete and exercise physiologist. I’ve had the pleasure of testing many of the best tennis players in my lab at the University of Miami and getting to know several players personally. This gives me insight into how brutal this sport can be. Tennis is like playing a physical chess match, moving your body across the court, often for hours at a time, in response to your opponent’s moves. At the end of a match you are as exhausted mentally as you are physically taxed. Between travel restrictions, quarantine and difficulty exercising and training, the COVID-19 era has certainly been tough on athletes who have had to play this on the global stage. Perhaps it is time for the organizations to work individually with the players and make a compromise that reduces the number of interviews after the game, especially during the early rounds. The goal here is to control levels of physical and mental stress and promote overall well-being. Arlette Perry is a professor and chair of the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Science at the University of Miami School of Education and Human Development.





