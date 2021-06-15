In the past 72 hours, 16-year-old Oliver Santiago has made a decision that Tia Niamat fully supports. “I started to think (about getting vaccinated),” Santiago said. “I spoke to my family, my mother, and she told me, ‘Take the vaccine and everyone will be safe. Led by his family, Santiago received his first protection from COVID-19 at the clinic on Monday, Santiago said: “I feel good because I can save my family, friends and community.” told. Amat’s decision to vaccinate students like Santiago seems like the day before the pandemic, when Cincinnati’s public school district kicks off the new year in August. We hope to be open to all families for five days and have a safe environment, Amat said. We will continue to review, monitor and make decisions about the data. Amat is the district’s interim supervisor. She took over the title after Laura Mitchell announced her resignation last month. “(I) was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York,” she said. When a native New Yorker came to Greater Cincinnati, she worked as principal of the Princeton City School. In the District and Lakota Curriculum Department. “Then I had to go back to CPS, where I reopened Hyde Park School, and now as an interim supervisor here,” Amat said. On Monday, Amat and principal Lisa Botau at Aiken High School thanked local health workers who vaccinated students to keep the coronavirus out of the classroom. Kids are excited about the opportunity, Votaw said. “They are excited. They are relieved. They want to come back. Most of the time they are really a goalkeeper.” In addition to checking students’ vaccination status, Amat is in the district. We also focused on the summer coloring program. As part of the Aiken High School program, students will study four hours followed by two hours of satisfying activities, from cooking to gardening to play table tennis with classmates.

New Interim Leader at Cincinnati Public School in Brooklyn, NY

