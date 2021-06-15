White Sox Eloy Jimenez Approved for Return to Baseball Activities

White Sox leftfielder Eloy Jimenez has been medically cleared to resume baseball activities, the team said Monday, an encouraging development for their Silver Slugger Award winner who suffered a torn pectoral muscle during spring training.

The phase of the rehabilitation process at the teams complex at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, is estimated to take a minimum of four weeks, after which Jimnez could be released on a rehabilitation assignment at a minor league affiliate, the team said.

The timetable for Jimenez’s return to the Sox has not been set.

Good news, good news, said manager Tony La Russa. I had a message from him today so I called him back and spoke to him. He let us know that he is excited to get back to baseball activities and [saying] Bye.

La Russa said he warned Jimenez to return too soon.

I said, Oops, soon? No no. Patience, patience, patience, said La Russa. We still have a whole season to go. But it’s great news.

Depending on his progress through the rehab phase and how many weeks of hell has to play at a branch after that, a return in August seems possible. With no pressure to rush him back, later in the month seems more likely than earlier.

Jimenez sustained the injury when his left arm hung over the left field wall during a Cactus League game at Camelback Ranch jumping for a home run that sailed far over his head. He underwent surgery to repair the torn tendon for Opening Day and although the Sox said he was expected to be out for five to six months, they left the door open for an earlier return.

First baseman Andrew Vaughn was converted to leftfield and played 46 games there. Jake Lamb (11 games), Leury Garca (five), Nick Williams (three), Billy Hamilton (two), Adam Eaton (one) and Brian Goodwin (one) have all been used in left field.

Moncada scratched

Third baseman Yoan Moncada battled a cold and congestion, La Russa said, not starting Monday

He has a lot of discomfort. Fighting colds and congestion, La Russa said. Hopefully he has the thing that a lot of guys suffer from and if it comes fast, it goes fast.

Garcia played third base for the second day in a row. Moncada had a rest on Sunday and Yermin Mercedes was third in Moncada’s usual spot.

Keuchel: Sox has something for everyone

Tuesday’s starter Dallas Keuchel said the Sox pitching staff is the best he’s had, and the position that gives players a little bit of everything for the fans.

You can pick and choose your player on this team a bit, Keuchel said. It's like you can choose a la carte or you can do Tapas style. You have [Tim Anderson], always consistent with .300, he's on base all the time. [Jose Abreu] does its thing again.

In the second year of a three-year deal, Keuchel said the atmosphere at Guaranteed Rate Field is better than he experienced when he got there as a Houston Astro.

It wasn’t as it is now, Keuchel said. The pandemic helped people come back in an effort to be more adamant about the game. Drinking beer in the left field, making snakes from the beer cups. That’s pretty fun. We have girl fights. We have guy fights.