Seahawks Linebacker Unit Ranked Best in NFL, Says Pro Football Focus





Seahawks Linebackers Are Among the Best in the NFL, According to PFF Dating back to Lofa Tatupu in the mid-2000s, the Seahawks linebacker group has often topped the league in the 21st century. Bobby Wagner, KJ Wright and Super Bowl XLVIII MVP Malcolm Smith anchored a championship squad in 2013, and the unit has remained strong ever since. This year is expected to be no different in Seattle. Entering his 10th season, Wagner has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls and five consecutive First-Team All-Pros. He is without a doubt one of the best linebackers in the league. In addition to Wagner, the Seahawks employ a talented group of young linebackers who can lean on their star veteran teammate. Sophomore linebacker Jordyn Brooks is expected to take a step forward after a solid rookie season in which he made a total of 53 tackles in 14 games. Cody Barton, a third-year player from Utah, could also see an increase in playing time if the Seahawks don’t re-sign Wright. Rookies Aaron Donkor and Jon Rhattigan are also an intriguing pair of players. Donkor, a German who joined the Seahawks of the NFL International Pathway Program, is NFL sized (6-foot-1, 240) and impressed rookie minicamp. Rhattigan is another unwritten rookie, coming out of the military after a strong senior season. Last week, Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson ranked the NFL’s 32 linebacker units for the 2021 season. The Seahawks came in at No. 2 on Monson’s list, just behind division rival 49ers. Here’s what Monson wrote about the Seattle group: “If the Seahawks still had KJ Wright they would comfortably line up the NFL’s top linebacker unit, but with Wright still a free agent, this unit is carried by Bobby Wagner. As the team around him deteriorates, Wagner is positions, but he still has a top five overall PFF figure in the past two seasons, recording a total of 20 pressures, 53 defensive stops and seven pass breaks in 2020. Jordyn Brooks is a work in progress, but we saw flashes of what he is capable of as a rookie last year.”

