Shreveport’s case as one of the best hockey cities in the US

The personal finance website WalletHub has compiled a list called The best cities of 2021 for hockey fans, and I got really excited when I saw it. Being a hockey fan, there is a lot of self-interest here. I wanted to see if my home team, the Detroit Red Wings, could make the list. But I had another hope when I opened the list… I wanted to see if Shreveport got some love.

As for my self-interest, Detroit did very well on the list. Detroit finished just behind Boston, placing Detroit (known as Hockeytown) #2 overall… while Boston stole #1. That might make you wonder “how can Detroit still be Hockeytown at #2?”, and I’ll tell you that’s because the Red Wings have been crap for a few seasons, and they’re STILL #2…so yeah , Hockey city.

Special shout outs to all my other Michigan cities that made it, such as Ann Arbor (University of Michigan), Sault Ste. Marie (Lake Superior State University), Houghton (Michigan Tech), Marquette (Northern Michigan), among others. Michigan is a hockey rich state.

But what about my second hope… where was Shreveport?

Look, Shreveport is home to the North American Hockey League’s Shreveport Mudbugs (and technically home to East Texas Baptist University to). The Mudbugs call George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport their home. They were formerly the Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs, who played in multiple leagues from the late 1990s to early 2010. During that piece, the team enjoyed sold-out crowds and championship banners. Those same banners hang today in The Hirsch.

The Mudbugs went away for a few years, but came back as a member of the NAHL in 2016.

The NAHL Mudbugs won the championship, known as the Robertson Cup, back in their second season. The team has made it to the NAHL playoffs every year since their return (except for the canceled 2020 season). They also have regularly led the NAHL in attendance figures. Community support for their team remains strong.

Community support for the Mudbugs has been so strong that they even made it to the final of the Kraft Hockeyville competition.

Even though they didn’t win the competition, the Mudbugs generated insane support. Including from NHL teams like the Nashville Predators.

So with all this success and fan support, does Shreveport have to make up for this list? At least that’s what I expected. But Shreveport didn’t appear on the list at all. But don’t get too upset (like I did), because there’s a reason Shreveport didn’t make it.

Look, WalletHub didn’t want to consider cities like Shreveport. They actually removed them from the qualifiers right away when they merged their data. Although towns smaller than Shreveport, such as Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan made the list, because of the type of hockey played there. The WalletHub list only includes cities with NHL or NCAA Division 1 hockey in them. So Shreveport was knocked out before they even had a chance.

But based on all the information about Shreveport’s love of hockey and success on the ice, it’s easy to see that Shreveport would be very high on this list if they were allowed to participate. Maybe not “Hockeytown” type levels, but they would definitely make the Top 10.

