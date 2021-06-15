‘Built Like a Bison’: Company Run by Two Aggies Gains Momentum Designing and Selling Pickleball Paddles | Company

After playing with some disintegrating paddles from the recreation center with Utah State University students, two local entrepreneurs decided to make their own bison.
Collin Peterson and Daniel Warren started Bison Paddles last August, when they were both business admin and marketing dual majors at USU. Peterson graduated last year, while Warren said he has about a year and a half to go.
We noticed many of the paddles falling apart, Peterson said of their first forays with the fitness equipment. And the ones that were really durable were very expensive.
Built like bison is a tall order for a pickleball paddle, but if the materials used are any indication, Peterson and Warren gave it a good shot.
The inside is a honeycomb composite core, so it has more bounce to the ball, a little more control, Warren said. The face of the paddle is carbon fiber. It’s also textured for extra spin. Our handles, people really like the handles on our paddles.
The paddles, available on bisonpaddle.com, are currently discounted to $49.99.
It’s gone better than we initially expected, Warren said. We went from selling less than 50 paddles in the first few months to a few hundred a month now, and we think that’s only going to keep going up.
Story continues under video
Demand has increased so much that keeping paddles in stock can be tricky, Warren said, which is a good deal to have.
Warren and Anderson met during a table tennis class at USU and continued their friendship when they developed an interest in pickleball, so even with the rigors of a college education, they both describe running Bison Paddles as fun.
To build a business on something you already enjoy doing, I wouldn’t say it was that challenging, Peterson said. Admittedly, I will say we had challenges that went beyond. But doing something you love for business really pays off.
And given their areas of study, Warren said, running Bison Paddles has made some aspects of learning more enriching.
I highly recommend all college students, especially business students, to start a business, Warren said, because I think you’re much better at remembering information when you’re actually working on something tangible, not just a mock project.
Mendon resident Sandee Macdonald, who was playing on Bridger Park’s pickleball fields Monday morning during The Herald Journals interview with Peterson and Warren, said she immediately recognized the two, as well as their paddles.
I love seeing them, I love start-ups, nascent businesses, Macdonald said. And they did a great job. I am impressed with them.
