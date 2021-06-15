Lightning use a day off to study film, hope to avoid back-to-back losses

TAMPA As the Lightning have said before after a loss in the postseason, there is no panic in the audience. And that includes after Tampa Bay dropped the Stanley Cup semifinal opening 2-1 against the Islanders on Sunday at the Amalie Arena.

On Monday, the Lightnings chose to use their day off to study film. Healthy scratches on striker Mitchell Stephens, defenders Luke Schenn and Fredrik Claesson and goalkeeper Curtis McElhinney were the only players to grab the ice for the optional training.

We watched a lot of videos and (saw) what works and what doesn’t, said Norris Trophy finalist Victor Hedman. We know what to do if we were successful.

Related: Where has the attack gone for the Lightning defenders?

History says the Lightning need not worry. The team has not lost consecutive postseason games since the infamous 2019 Columbus sweep, when the Blue Jackets defeated the Presidents Trophy winners in the first round four times in a row. Since then, Tampa Bay has been 9-0 after losing in the playoffs.

Hedman said that by going back through the video of all three zones (offensive, neutral and defensive), the team saw opportunities to score on an equal footing. Looking back, there were a lot of things (the team) that (we) weren’t happy about.

But it’s hard to immediately adapt against a team you haven’t seen since last year’s Eastern Conference finals, Hedman added.

Related: Lightning may not be the smartest in the class in this series

It’s easy to panic and feel like we really, really need to win the next game, Hedman said. And of course we want to win the next game, but you just have to go out and play your game. You can’t be afraid to go out. You have to take up that challenge. … We just have to trust ourselves and trust the game.

Losing the first game in a series is nothing new for Tampa Bay. Since coach Jon Cooper took over from the squad in 2012-13, the squad has lost its first game in a series 11 of 19 (58 percent).

Cooper said after watching the film of the semifinal opener, the group concluded that it was not managing the puck or play well, limiting the teams’ chances on the offensive side of things.

Related: Lightning-Islanders Game 1 Report Card: Turnabout is fair play

But one thing to remember, Cooper said, is that the Lightning is a proud team (that is) quite driven to win.

They just showed this ability to dig their heels in, he said. And I don’t expect otherwise (in Game 2). I can’t sit here and say what the results will be, but I know you’re going to get a great effort from our guys.

Ultimate Rebound Team

Dating to the start of last postseason, Lightning is 9-0 coming off a loss, including two wins after Game 1’s losses in last year’s playoffs. During last year’s run to the Stanley Cup, the Lightning won four in a row against the Bruins in the second round after dropping Game 1 and beating the Stars in six games after losing the cup final opener.

2020

First round: Game 3 vs. Blue Jackets, 3-2 W

Second round: Match 2 vs. Bruins, 4-3 W (OT)

Eastern final: Game 4 vs. Islanders, 4-1 W

Eastern final: Game 6 vs. Islanders, 2-1W (OT)

Stanley Cup Final: Game 2 vs. Stars, 3-2 W

Stanley Cup Final: Match 6 vs. Stars 2-0 W

2021

First round: Game 3 vs. Panthers, 6-5W (OT)

First round: Match 6 vs. Panthers, 4-0 W

Second round: Game 4 vs. Carolina, 6-4 W

Stanley Cup semi-finals: Game 2 vs. Islanders, TBD

A whole consolation prize

Even after a loss, Blake Colemans’ forward day turned out not to be too bad on Sunday.

He and his wife, Jordan, welcomed their second daughter, Carson Elizabeth, hours after Lightning’s loss to the islanders, he announced on Instagram Monday morning.

#GoBolts Coleman and his wife, Jordan, welcomed their second daughter, Carson, into the world last night, he announced on Instagram this morning. pic.twitter.com/1h3XsFlXyC — (@faiello_mari) June 14, 2021

Welcome to the world of Carson, Coleman wrote. We love you. Grateful for a happy and healthy mother and healthy girl after she showed up late last night.

This isn’t the first time the Colemans have welcomed a child mid-season. Shortly after Coleman was traded to Tampa Bay in February 2020, his wife gave birth to their first daughter, Charlie. He missed the game that night, but went on the ice the next day to practice with three hours of sleep.

Jordan posted on Instagram that Carson was born at 11:07 p.m., just over five hours after the game ended. Carson weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces (3 ounces more than her older sister).

We love you beautiful girl, Jordan wrote. I can’t wait for you to meet your sister Charlie!

Contact Mari Faiello at: [email protected]. To follow @faiello_mari.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolt’s beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that gets you closer to the ice.

Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter and Facebook.