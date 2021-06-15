Eurowrap: Griffins on the outskirts in Guernsey

The action continues across Europe, with league cricket returning to the Czech Republic, and Cannacord Griffins approaching the championship title in Guernsey.

Guernsey

The fourth round of matches took place in Guernseys Weekend League. This weekend, Wanderers Irregulars played against the Griffins at King George V, while the Old Elizabethans took on Cobo at College Field.

Cobo won the toss and chose to bat in their game. As in previous weeks, the Cobo-openers started the innings well. Alex Bushell and Zak Damarell put together 50 for the opening wicket. Damarell would make it to 52 and with the support of Dec Martel (57) Cobo would keep the scoring solid. However, regular wickets from the Elizabethan bowlers, including a miserly two for 34 by Jake Swaisland, would see Cobo bowl for 224.

After scoring more than 300 runs in his last two games, Matthew Stokes’ extraordinary run came to an end, 33 after opening the Elizabethan innings. Charlie Birch would pick up where he left off the week before, making a second straight century (104). With the support of Ben Ferbrache (55) Elizabethans managed to arrange the chase well. Despite a later three-wicket haul from Dan Brown, the Elizabethans won by five wickets with two overs to spare.

At KGV, Irregulars won the toss and went to bat. Although Ben Wentzel was out early, Lucas Barker (77) and Martin-Dale Bradley (31) put Irregulars in a solid position. Everything would change as first Luke Le Tissier (four for 43) and then Tom Kirk (three for 37) would cause a collapse that would throw Irregulars out for 167.

With an under par score, Irregulars would need regular wickets to end Griffins’ winning streak. And it was Bradley who liked them best, with three wickets holding Griffins at 107/6 at one point. However, a 64-run partnership by Adam Martel and Dave Mullen would see Griffins win by four wickets.

With four straight wins, Griffins has a four point margin over the chasing pack with two games to go. One win would be enough to win the championship. Irregulars and Elizabethans share second place with four points each, while Cobo 4 . isthis, will remain scoreless this year.

Czech Republic

After a series of delays, the Czech T20 League started this weekend. The restructured league now has three divisions, with six teams in Division One. Each of the Division One clubs kicked off their campaigns this weekend.

Brno started their campaign well at home versus Prague Barbarians. Despite being thrown out for 123 in 19 overs, Brno was able to pass the Barbarians for only 104. Kashif Ali was the star, scoring 31 runs with the bat and then taking three for 23 with the ball.

Vinohrady also started with the win, beating the Prague Spartans by 8 wickets at Vinor, a 116 chase was mastered within 16 overs. Chris Pearce, who scored 60 out of 38, was player of the match. Finally, defending champions Prague CC took a 6 wicket victory over Bohemian CC. Bohemians 126/9 were chased in 17.4 overs, and Sharan Sundareswaran made 62 unbeaten on 49 balls.

Finland

The Finnish Premier League continued at a steady pace, with nine games played in the past week.

Helsinki CC continued their unbeaten run, beating Turku United CC by 79 points. Their four wins from four games brought them 2nd at the FPL table, behind Empire CC, who have won five out of five. Empire and Helsinki will face each other in a rear-end collision on Saturday.

Helsinki Gymkhana recovered from the terrible start, with two wins in the past week. Gymkhana threw Bengal Tigers for just 23 runs in their midweek clash, with Faizal Shazad claiming five for 9. Gymkhana won by 10 wickets with 107 balls left. Though defeated by Empire, Gymkhana bounced back to defeat Greater Helsinki and to 3 . to climbrd on the table after five games. Gymkhana is joined by two wins from SKK, Bengal Tigers and Greater Helsinki in a highly competitive mid-level league.

