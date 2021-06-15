Sports
Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Brings Youth Soccer Camp to Columbia
Growing up in Pearson, Georgia, Kansas City’s main receiver, Tyreek Hill, didn’t have a chance to attend a youth soccer camp hosted by a professional athlete.
Pearson is a town 3 1/2 hours southeast of Atlanta and two hours northwest of Jacksonville, Florida, with a population of just over 2,000.
“As a kid I was a good old country boy. So I haven’t been able to have this experience,” Hill said this weekend. “If I could, I would have loved it. My parents did everything for me. They educated me. They made me the man I am today. So I’m very grateful for that.”
Determined to make that difference in the lives of the next generation, Hill established several youth soccer camps across the country. Events are planned for Houston and Las Vegas.
On Sunday, the Super Bowl champion brought the experience to Columbia’s Cosmo Park, with more than 700 children participating and about 1,000 additional parents and Chiefs fans attending camp to get a close-up glimpse of Hill.
“I’ve got a few connections here, a few business connections, and besides, I’m always here,” Hill said of bringing his camp to Columbia in the first year. “So I feel like I can connect with the community. Connecting with kids is always an opportunity for me. Because I feel like I’m playing football for a reason. I want to be a role model in the community, not just Kansas City, but in any community I can influence in any way.”
The Chiefs have several connections to Columbia. Their head coach, Andy Reid, was Missouri’s offensive line coach, his last collegiate job, from 1989-91.
Kansas City drafts former Missouri All-American linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft in April. Fellow ex-Tiger Yasir Durant made the Chiefs roster as an undrafted free agent last season and was nicknamed “Mizzou” by Reid.
Longtime MU assistant coach Andy Hill, who coached for the Tigers from 1996 to 2019, was part of the Kansas City special teams last season.
“It’s just the atmosphere here,” Hill said of what he likes about Columbia. “If you turn around you can see there are hundreds of people here who support myself and the Chiefs. And so that’s great. It’s very family oriented. I have my kids here. I have my parents here. I have my fiancé here . The atmosphere is great. I feel like I fit in perfectly.”
Children aged 6 to 16 were allowed to participate in the camp, all of whom had their picture taken wearing Hill and a camp T-shirt.
Some campers even got the chance to take on Hill in bowling, trying to defeat the self-proclaimed “Cheetah” or defend passes against the five-time Pro Bowler.
“I feel like I wasn’t always the tallest, the biggest, the fastest. Well, I’m the fastest now. But I feel for any kid, just being able to be coachable,” the 5 foot 10, 185-pound Hill said what he hoped the kids would get out of his camp. “That’s why we have all these coaches, we have all these volunteers who come here to teach these kids the basics and fundamentals of the game of football.”
Hill translated attending West Alabama, a Division II school, and as a fifth-round NFL Draft pick to his own lane and style of receiving.
Every year during the NFL Draft, ESPN commentators predict which fast college players have the chance to become the next Tyreek Hill.
That ability is what Hill hopes to share with each of his camp visitors.
“I want to be a role model in every community I can be in, and especially when it’s football, I’ve been playing football since I was a kid,” Hill said. “If I can share my gift with every kid who looks up to me, I will. I don’t mind.
“I don’t mind sacrificing my time because I have a son here. He wants to join in. He wants to have fun. He wants to show kids, ‘Hey, I’m the next Cheetah.'”
Hill couldn’t stop at Columbia without also giving a preview for the upcoming season, with Kansas City hoping to return to the third Super Bowl in a row.
“We’ve had at least 90 to 95% of people show up to volunteer,” Hill said. “So I feel like everyone is ready. No shadow for anyone in the league, I feel like that speaks for itself. For our team, everyone shows up.”
Please contact Eric Blum at [email protected] Follow @ByEricBlum on Twitter.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]