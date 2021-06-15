Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Brings Youth Soccer Camp to Columbia

Growing up in Pearson, Georgia, Kansas City’s main receiver, Tyreek Hill, didn’t have a chance to attend a youth soccer camp hosted by a professional athlete.

Pearson is a town 3 1/2 hours southeast of Atlanta and two hours northwest of Jacksonville, Florida, with a population of just over 2,000.

“As a kid I was a good old country boy. So I haven’t been able to have this experience,” Hill said this weekend. “If I could, I would have loved it. My parents did everything for me. They educated me. They made me the man I am today. So I’m very grateful for that.”

Determined to make that difference in the lives of the next generation, Hill established several youth soccer camps across the country. Events are planned for Houston and Las Vegas.

On Sunday, the Super Bowl champion brought the experience to Columbia’s Cosmo Park, with more than 700 children participating and about 1,000 additional parents and Chiefs fans attending camp to get a close-up glimpse of Hill.

“I’ve got a few connections here, a few business connections, and besides, I’m always here,” Hill said of bringing his camp to Columbia in the first year. “So I feel like I can connect with the community. Connecting with kids is always an opportunity for me. Because I feel like I’m playing football for a reason. I want to be a role model in the community, not just Kansas City, but in any community I can influence in any way.”

The Chiefs have several connections to Columbia. Their head coach, Andy Reid, was Missouri’s offensive line coach, his last collegiate job, from 1989-91.

Kansas City drafts former Missouri All-American linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft in April. Fellow ex-Tiger Yasir Durant made the Chiefs roster as an undrafted free agent last season and was nicknamed “Mizzou” by Reid.

Longtime MU assistant coach Andy Hill, who coached for the Tigers from 1996 to 2019, was part of the Kansas City special teams last season.

“It’s just the atmosphere here,” Hill said of what he likes about Columbia. “If you turn around you can see there are hundreds of people here who support myself and the Chiefs. And so that’s great. It’s very family oriented. I have my kids here. I have my parents here. I have my fiancé here . The atmosphere is great. I feel like I fit in perfectly.”

Children aged 6 to 16 were allowed to participate in the camp, all of whom had their picture taken wearing Hill and a camp T-shirt.

Some campers even got the chance to take on Hill in bowling, trying to defeat the self-proclaimed “Cheetah” or defend passes against the five-time Pro Bowler.

“I feel like I wasn’t always the tallest, the biggest, the fastest. Well, I’m the fastest now. But I feel for any kid, just being able to be coachable,” the 5 foot 10, 185-pound Hill said what he hoped the kids would get out of his camp. “That’s why we have all these coaches, we have all these volunteers who come here to teach these kids the basics and fundamentals of the game of football.”

Hill translated attending West Alabama, a Division II school, and as a fifth-round NFL Draft pick to his own lane and style of receiving.

Every year during the NFL Draft, ESPN commentators predict which fast college players have the chance to become the next Tyreek Hill.

That ability is what Hill hopes to share with each of his camp visitors.

“I want to be a role model in every community I can be in, and especially when it’s football, I’ve been playing football since I was a kid,” Hill said. “If I can share my gift with every kid who looks up to me, I will. I don’t mind.

“I don’t mind sacrificing my time because I have a son here. He wants to join in. He wants to have fun. He wants to show kids, ‘Hey, I’m the next Cheetah.'”

Hill couldn’t stop at Columbia without also giving a preview for the upcoming season, with Kansas City hoping to return to the third Super Bowl in a row.

“We’ve had at least 90 to 95% of people show up to volunteer,” Hill said. “So I feel like everyone is ready. No shadow for anyone in the league, I feel like that speaks for itself. For our team, everyone shows up.”

