Shocker duo win doubles title at Wichita Tennis Open 2021 – The Sunflower





Former Shocker Murkel Dellien and upcoming junior WSU men’s tennis player Nicolas Acevedo won the doubles championship of the 2021 Wichita Tennis Open last weekend. Dellien has just concluded his WSU career with a successful senior season finishing 14-2 in singles. Acevedo also had a successful season and was pivotal in WSU’s 15-9 season. The duo fell 3-0 behind in the first set of the semi-finals on Friday, but a rain delay put the game on hold for the rest of the day. They were able to influence the momentum on Saturday afternoon, winning in straight sets, 7-6, 6-3. Yesterday I felt Nico and I were playing pretty well but the other guys just won the very important points, said Dellien. I think that’s why the score was 3-0 in the beginning, but the rain held us back and gave us another chance to resume the game. I think we came out a little stronger and collected some very important points. Just a few hours later, the duo returned to action in the final. They split the first two sets of the championship and forced a tiebreak in the third set. The Shocker duo came out on top with a narrow 12-10 win. Dellien and Acevedo hadn’t played doubles before this weekend, but they quickly built up a chemistry. Both players grew up in South America and Dellien took Acevedo under his wing once he arrived in Wichita. It’s much easier for us to speak our language and we also live together, so basically we’re together every day, just hanging out and messing around, Dellien said. When we jump on the field like we have this guy next to me, I feel confident in my game because he knows exactly what we need to win. After the end of his WSU career, Dellien plans to turn pro in the sport. He said this victory will give him some confidence in the future. Once you’re done with college and you start thinking you want to be a pro, I think it’s such a fun way to start, Dellien said. It gives us and especially me a lot of confidence to really keep going and keep growing and improving in my game. Acevedo is coming off a successful sophomore season of red shirts with the Shockers in which he went 12-9 in singles matches while taking ranked wins at No. 22 Memphis and No. 48 SMU. Men’s Tennis Head Coach Danny Bryan said this win could be a stepping stone for him on his way to next year. I actually think it could be big for him, Bryan said. He’s someone we believe in a lot and we know what he’s capable of and I think sometimes he just needed a little confidence. We keep telling him, hey, you’re damn good and I think he needed Murkel, he’s a really good leader and it might have gotten him over the threshold a bit.

