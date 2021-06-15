Am I a hockey fan now? – The Daily Utah Chronicle

Jersey-clad fans swarm the streets. Black on yellow, yellow on black, occasionally blue and orange from the visiting islanders; so many Bear logos I don’t know which one I like the most. A palpable tension in the air. That confident, yet ready-to-disappoint feeling only found in a born-and-raised sports city like Boston, where 96 years of fandom run deep, as thick as the blood that runs through their veins. These fans carry with them the hopes and dreams of the generations before them and the generations to come.

A man on rollerblades with a shaggy, ill-maintained playoff beard and a stuffed Brown Bear hanging around his neck skates up and down Causeway St., leading the crowd in chants of Lets Go Bruins!

We find ourselves unexpectedly in this moment, standing outside the entrance to the arena. Wondering aloud: is there really a game tonight? We thought it was tomorrow. But damn, how often do you find yourself in a real blue collar sports town with the specter of a Game 5 in the Stanley Cup playoffs literally across the street?

I’m never one to turn down a game. No skin in the result? Doesn’t matter, I just love the competition. I look at my wife, Tora, and she struggles to think of a reason why we shouldn’t spend the money. It’s our entire budget on the first day, she says. In the next breath, if we don’t go now, when would we? I know my game. Shut up, let her figure this out on her own. Let the environment make the sale.

With a sigh she says, go ahead and look for tickets. She protests slightly when the final prize appears on the screen, but she has given her answer. I press confirm and the tickets are added to my account. BAL314, row 10, seats 9-10.

Am I a hockey fan now?

enter TD Garden, we have no idea what to expect. All I know is that hockey arenas get cold. We needed some new gear to remember the night. We browse the team shop, but nothing catches our eye. There is no need to rush things; let’s just go to our seats.

It’s 57 minutes before the puck drops when we sit down. The lights on the ice are out, the arena is dimly lit. I am in heaven: people watching, observation sky. The weight of fandom all around us. Chants start but die quickly in the half full bowl.

I point to the rafters, not far above us. The 17 Championship Flags of the Boston Celtics; the Bruins’ six title banners. Numerous songs withdrew from both franchises. Legends have played in this city and legends never die. You can feel the history.

Am I a hockey fan now?

About 30 minutes until game time now. In a state of shock, knowing but not fully understanding what we are about to experience, the lights go on and the visiting islanders take the ice. Interspersed with booing and a few choice sentences that I am not allowed to share on these pages, the tension grows. I look to the left and see Tora admit a brief glimpse of a smile. That childhood wonder that comes only from seeing electricity in action.

The Boston Bruins emerge from the tunnel onto the ice. Music drowns out the fans, yellow towels swing wildly as the home crowd gets excited. I admit, I cried. This was a while. The moments in life we ​​all look for, but so rarely find. The kind of moment we often get too swept up in to recognize and hold onto. A man to my right exclaims: This is what I missed, as he gestures to the ice, he feels it too.

Am I a hockey fan now?

Tora grabs my knee. Let’s go get sweaters NOW! She is just as swept up in this as I am, captivated by the energy and joy in the arena. Two team shops later and we go back to our seats. Tora dressed in a black hoodie with a “Spoken-B” Brown logo because it reminds me of our first Salt Lake Bees game. I was wearing my new white and brown Bruins throwback hoodie. Now we belong and now we can watch hockey.

The puck falls. The speed of the game is overwhelming. Powerful yet beautiful. The Bruins score first and the roof almost blows off the whole damn arena with excitement.

I try to learn her as best I can from my limited knowledge of the game; but let’s face it, I’m not in my element and not willing to be ridiculed if I say the wrong thing. I’m making a mental note to study hockey so we can learn it together.

We captivate the umpires, cheer for big hits and lament five Islander goals. Our beloved Bruins (we are lifelong fans, mind you) drop game 5 and trail 3-2 in the best of seven second round series. But the evening was a success.

She is now a hockey fan. I think so am I.

[email protected]

@bpreece24