Chelsea Edghill is Malteenoe’s first Olympic first Guyanese table tennis player to go to Olympics – Kaieteur News





Chelsea Edghill is Malteen’s first Olympic first Guyanese table tennis player to go to Olympics Kaieteur News – Since its founding in 1902 by Bajan Tailor Ferdinand Archer, the Malteenoes Sports Club on Thomas Road, Thomas Lands, eight cricketers representing MSC have played international cricket for the West Indies including test players Charles Jones, John Trim, Glendon Gibbs, Clayton Lambert, Colin Stuart and female player Indomattie Gordial. The club, which is currently working on their two-storey pavilion, their all-weather practice facility and which has improved the fencing, among other things, has also produced a Test Cricket Radio Commentator and three West Indian youth captains; Andre Percival, Steven Jacobs and Kwame Cross.

The club now has its first Olympian in national table tennis player Chelsea Edghill, who is a member of Malteenoes and currently trains on the second floor of the building dedicated to table tennis.

The 23-year-old player from Edghill, Guyana, reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic qualifiers in Argentina and was awarded a Wild Card to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8.

Edghill becomes the first table tennis player to represent Guyana at the Olympics.

Guyana has won a single Olympic medal when boxer Mike Parris won bronze at the 1980 Moscow Olympics 41 years ago.

MSC President Deborah McNichols, the first female president of a club playing first division cricket in Guyana and the Caribbean, said the club is proud of the hardworking, dedicated and talented girl.

As you embark on your journey to the Olympics as the first table tennis player to represent this country at this event, remember that you are an ambassador for your family, community, Malteenoes and Guyana. It is a great honor to be an Olympian, Mc Nichols emphasized.

The four-time Junior Sportswoman of the Year and 2018 National Sportswoman of the Year announced that she would be leaving for a training camp in Portugal next week. The camp is the national training center of Portugal. I got there through the GTTA and my current coach from Portugal. It will lie there for about six weeks and the Guyana Olympic Association will fund it, the former Caribbean U-23 champion said.

Edghill revealed that the six-week camp will benefit her as she could spar with some of the best players in Europe and added that she is pleased with the preparation she should be getting for the Olympics.

Edghill is the first table tennis player ever to represent Guyana in the Olympics, not by luck but by hard work both on and off the tennis table, coupled with her consistently impressive performances in various high level tournaments and is an inspiration to young girls playing Table tennis.

Guyana’s women’s team of Edghill, Trenace Lowe, Natalie Cummings, Jody Ann Blake and Priscila Greaves qualifying for the World Table Tennis Championships in South Korea, which was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic, is also said to have helped her roster for Tokyo.

It means the world to me. From a young age it has been a dream of mine to go to the Olympics and it is an opportunity that I will take full advantage of.

I didn’t think I would have made it, but I must thank God. Hard work pays off. I want to be able to compete and make a mark on my country and this will take a lot of hard work, added Edghill, whose goal is to be ranked in the top 100 or better 50 players in the world.

Edghill signed a long-term contract with Smalta as its newest brand ambassador on June 7, 2021; prior to her Olympic trip to Japan.

The contract is not just for the Olympics but will last until 2022 as Smalta aims to foster a key partnership with the rising star.

The Lindenwood University graduate said she is very grateful to Smalta for giving her such an award.

The gifted young woman thanked her parents, Sydney Christophe, coaches including Edi Lewis and Lisa Lewis, friends and the GTTA, as well as everyone who has supported her and wants to repay them by playing her best tennis in Tokyo.

