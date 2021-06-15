New York Rangers hire Gerard Gallant as new coach, source says





The New York Rangers have hired Gerard Gallant as their next head coach, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday. Gallant was given a four-year contract. Gallant, 57, was the first coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, leading them to an unlikely Stanley Cup Final berth in the inaugural season (2017-18). Gallant was fired in January 2020 and replaced by Peter DeBoer, former coach of the Golden Knights’ biggest rivals at the time, the San Jose Sharks. Gallant spent the past year free from coaching in the NHL. He recently led Team Canada to a gold medal at the IIHF World Championships – a huge achievement considering the team started the tournament 0-3. Trainer Playoffs? Gerard Gallant ? Alain Vigneault Yes John Tortorella Yes Glen Sather No Mike Keenan Yes Fred Shero Yes — ESPN Statistics and Information en Gallant has a career record of 270-216-4-51 over nine NHL seasons as head coach, and has also spent time behind the bench for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers. He was the 2018 Jack Adams Award winner for Coach of the Year with Vegas. “Turk [Gerard Gallant] was such a great coach,” Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault told ESPN last week. “He brought a maverick to the Stanley Cup playoffs and to the Stanley Cup finals. He was an All-Star that year and the following year he would be at All-Star again. It just surprised everyone. But it just shows how unstable the hockey world can be.” The Rangers fired coach David Quinn and three of his assistant coaches in May. Goalkeeping coach Benoit Allaire was the only assistant to be retained. Quinn, who had been accepted to Boston University, had just completed the third of a five-year contract with the Rangers. Quinn was tasked with guiding the Rangers through the remodel, though the property grew impatient when the team missed the playoffs this season. General manager Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson were also fired in May. Former player Chris Drury has since been promoted to hold both the GM and president roles.

1 Related The Rangers were one of the youngest teams in the NHL last season and are building a strong core. New York has completely switched from the team that made it to the 2014 Stanley Cup final. Chris Kreider is the only remaining player on that team’s roster. The Rangers landed the No. 2 pick of the 2019 draft (Kaapo Kakko) and the No. 1 pick in 2020 (Alexis Lafrenire). The team is excited about several other foundational players, including defender Adam Fox, who is a finalist for the Norris Trophy this season, and star winger Artemi Panarin, who is a finalist for the Hart Trophy in 2020. During their end-of-season press conferences, many Rangers players hinted at new pressures for 2021-22. “That message has been sent and received,” said forward Ryan Strome. “We just have to make it to the play-offs.” The New York Post first reported news of Gallant’s hiring.

