Cricket: Black Caps Name Squad For World Test Championship Final Against India

The Black Caps have announced their roster for the World Test Championship final against India. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps have removed all-rounders Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell from their roster for the World Test Championship final against India.

The pair played one test apiece in New Zealand’s win over England but are not wanted for the final, which will see the squad reduced from 20 players to 15 ahead of the test which starts on Friday.

Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra, a trio that did not play in the English series, are also missing from the extensive roster.

With the omission of Santner, Ajaz Patel will remain the lone spinner in the squad, while Colin de Grandhomme will be the all-around option, with the possibility that both could play against India at the expense of a frontline sailor.

Will Young and Tom Blundell are part of the squad as batting and wicketkeeping cover, while Matt Henry is the extra fast bowler in the mix.

Patel got a start in the second Test at Edgbaston after Santner suffered a finger injury, and the 32-year-old impressed, taking four wickets and producing eight girls in 23 overs while deftly mixing control with aggression. A solid lower-order contribution of 20 would also have helped his cause somewhat, but Black Caps coach Gary Stead explained that England’s conditions also played a major role in getting Patel’s nod over Santner.

“Ajaz bowled beautifully in both innings, he did the part we wanted him to do and took some important wickets,” said Stead.

“The conditions we face here in England are slightly different from a spin perspective than what we get in New Zealand. I think the wickets here deteriorate a bit faster so the spinner’s role is probably a bit more of an attacking one option than what it is in New Zealand.

“We felt we should have what we thought was our best spinner in terms of the guy who can take wickets for us, and that’s why Ajaz got that nod.”

Ajaz Patel threw well against England. Photo / Photo sports

Stead also brought positive news about the status of skipper Kane Williamson and wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who both missed the second test in England with gnawing injuries.

“I’m happy to say that Kane and BJ were both hitting and doing their drills, they came through that really well. It was really nice to see the movement of both of them in a positive direction. All the signs at this stage are making them available to be.”

The Grandhomme is also fit and ready, and Stead talks about how they handled his job.

“We decided not to play Colin in the last game because we thought that if we wanted him to compete in this game, the strain he would have had, as he also had surgery on his ankle, just to We’ve made the call over the past week to unload him a bit and get him ready for what he might play in the match.”

The removal of Santner and Mitchell from the equation, with Henry likely missing too, leaves three likely scenarios for Stead and Williamson to consider.

The first would see the Grandhomme play at the expense of Patel in an all-seam lineup, while the reverse would see the Grandhomme on the bench in a bowling-heavy lineup with Kyle Jamieson hitting on seven.

The latter, and perhaps most likely option, would result in playing both De Grandhomme and Patel, with the selectors then having to make an extremely difficult decision to choose one of the XI’s Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner or Trent Boult. remove.

However, having only arrived in Southampton today, Stead is postponing his toughest selection decisions until there is more clarity about the weather and the pitch.

“There could still be a lot of different scenarios depending on what the pitch looks like, what the weather looks like. The weather forecast looks a bit unreliable heading into the game, so that could have an impact on our final decisions that we’ll take.” judge that a little closer to time.”

Black Caps roster for the World Test Championship final: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.