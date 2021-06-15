Tennis boys Marblehead and Beverly postponed halfway through deciding match | Sport





The boys’ tennis teams of Beverly and Marblehead take to the court Monday afternoon and the winner will earn regular season champion status of the Northeastern Conference. However, about halfway through the game, the two teams were forced to postpone the remainder of the deciding battle due to rain and overall wet conditions. “Marblehead’s courts were very slippery when they got wet,” said Beverly head coach Chris Lauranzano. “It wasn’t raining that hard, but maybe because (the tracks) are so new they were just really slippery and we had to blow it off.” On the first basehits, Mika Garber of Marblehead defeated Patrick Johnson of Beverly 6-0, 3-0, before the game was interrupted. Both doubles teams were also on their way, with Beverly’s number 1 duo taking 6-1, 3-1 and Marblehead 5-4 in the first set at number 2. Second and third singles had yet to hit the field. Under MIAA rules, the two teams must resume the game from the exact point of interruption, meaning no point or game is lost and the players continue where they left off. Since Tuesday is the official last day of the regular season, the game will have to resume on that only date remaining for the result to count towards the regular season record of both teams. Unfortunately, more rain is forecast for Tuesday, so there is a chance that they won’t finish the game at all. “The forecast for rain tomorrow (Tuesday) is worse than today, so we will have to wait and see,” Lauranzano added. “The sports directors are trying to work something out with Bass River (an indoor tennis facility in Beverly), but I’m not sure if that’s going to happen or not.” In any case, it has been a fantastic season for both teams and if they are indeed unable to finish the game, it looks like both Marblehead and Beverly will be crowned conference co-champions.







