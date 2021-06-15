UMaine men’s hockey coach hopes to restore team fame

Ben Barr is busy these days.

The new University of Maine hockey coach is teetering on moving his family from Western Massachusetts to their new home in Brewer, being the father of three children, including baby twins, assembling his roster for the 2021-22 season and a new hiring a full-time assistant coach.

Barr also holds a weekly virtual Zoom session with his players, which he has found to be productive. He also spends countless hours watching videos to get an accurate assessment of his players’ strengths and weaknesses.

They’re really good kids. They care about the program and are committed to it, Barr said. I have tried to communicate with everyone within the program.

Barr was named new coach a month ago, replacing the late Red Gendron, who collapsed and died on April 9 at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono.

Barr hopes to restore the UMaine program to the level of fame it had achieved by winning two NCAA championships (1993, 1999), qualifying for 11 Frozen Fours and participating in 18 NCAA tournaments. The Black Bears have not reached the Hockey East semifinals or the NCAA tournament since the 2011-12 season.

UMaine set a record of 3-11-2 during the 2020-21 season, which was abbreviated due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Barr, 39, formerly an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Massachusetts, has already hired Alfie Michaud as an assistant coach. He said he made an offer to someone to become the other full-time assistant.

Barr also hopes to bring in two transfer players.

Alfie is a wonderful person. He has done as good a job as any goalkeeper coach in the country and he has many recruiting connections in many non-traditional areas such as western Canada. That will really add a lot, Barr said.

Barr believes in building a team from the goalkeeper and said he liked what he saw from freshman Victor Ostman last season.

At the top of his priority list is improving his defense corps. He said it’s crucial to have mobile, well-rounded defenders who can get the puck from the defensive zone to the attackers.

We also need guys at the back who have offensive skills, said Barr.

They don’t grow on trees.

Barr said the athletes he brings in must be versatile. If a recruit known for scoring comes in and isn’t as productive in college, he must nevertheless be a good defensive player too.

You want to make sure you have players who can contribute, he said. We want to be able to place people in different roles.

Barr firmly believes in promoting healthy competition for game time among team members.

You have to have depth in your program, he said. Depth wins games.

Barr, who recruited players who led UMass to its first NCAA championship last season, previously brought in players who helped Union College and Providence College to their first NCAA titles in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

He said there are many subtleties in recruiting that may not be obvious and used the example of the Olympic-size ice sheet at UMass.

People thought we would need much faster guys because of our ice sheet. But that wasn’t the case, Barr said. What was really important on the bigger blade was to have players who could hold the puck on their sticks, who could hold the puck for longer.

Barr is looking forward to moving to Brewer with wife Tara and their three children and expects to be here in July. He thinks it’s important to get to know the other UMaine coaches, people at the university and people in the community.

Barr plans to create a positive, confident culture where the players believe that if they do their job, they can win matches.

We want to take incremental steps every year, he said.

More articles from the BDN