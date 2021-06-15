Which province of China has the highest level of amateur table tennis?

Friends familiar with table tennis know that recently in several provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, table tennis competitions have been held for the table tennis mass group “I want to go to the National Games”. The winners will represent their provinces and cities to compete in Yan’an, Shaanxi in September. National Games. This is an important event in the amateur table tennis world and it is also the “most prized” moment in amateur table tennis. After all, the gold medals of the National Games won by Ma Long and Chen Meng for the provincial and municipal sports bureaus are considered gold medals, and the gold medals in the mass group are also considered gold medals. The provincial and municipal sports bureaus can be said to spare no effort in selecting the strongest amateurs. Yes, it is a gold medal.

So right now the question is, which province, municipality or autonomous region has the highest level of amateur table tennis in such a large China? What are the characteristics of distribution?

According to the editor’s observation over the past ten years, although it is difficult to define “amateur or not” in Chinese amateur table tennis, the level of amateur players is indeed very high. Let’s just follow the standards of these National Games.

The definition of “amateur” by the mass group of the National Games is as follows:

1) Athletes who have not been on a professional team are considered amateurs. If there is no evidence that a player has been on a professional team, the player is considered an amateur.

2) Did not participate in the national youth and above competition

3) Did not participate in professional tournaments organized by the Asian Table Tennis Federation and the ITTF

4) Not registered with the ITTF.

First of all, let’s announce the answer, which province or city has the highest level of amateur table tennis.

So, to put it simply,

1) The level of amateur table tennis in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong is very high.

2) The level of Shandong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu in the developed coastal areas is very high.

3) Heilongjiang, Liaoning and Taiwan, which have a tradition of table tennis, have a high level of table tennis.

Second, let’s explain why a developed economy attracts table tennis experts. Ping pong masters spend a lot of time and energy on table tennis. In fact, top masters will consider table tennis a lifelong pursuit. Therefore, they often rely heavily on table tennis and even rely on table tennis to nurture themselves like a pro. So instead of making a living playing football in your hometown, it’s better to go to an economically developed province, anchor in a “stable” unit, play mostly commercial games and learn football everywhere. Such players are very common in Beijing, Guangzhou, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai.

In addition, provinces with a good table tennis tradition dominate. The local table tennis population is large, as in the northeast. Table tennis is the best sport in winter. It is not convenient to play basketball and football in cold weather. The Northeast is the production base for our National Table Tennis Championships. In the lineup of these Olympics, Liu Shiwen, Wang Nan, Ding Ning, Li Xiaoxia, and Guo Yue all come from the northeast. Professional table tennis in the northeast is therefore at a very high level, which immediately raises the amateur level to a higher level.

The same goes for Taiwan and Hong Kong. In the early years, the level of table tennis in Hong Kong and Taiwan was higher than on the mainland. They took the lead in participating in the Asian Games and achieved good results. Even now, Taiwan’s amateur level is still very good and can often be combined with professional players.

And if readers pay close attention, they can often find that their local table tennis masters go to these more developed cities through college entrance exams and job searches, and that there is a normal flow of talent.

In summary, it makes sense that the economically developed provinces generally have a higher level of table tennis.

However, there is a small exception in one city. Do you know which developed city it is?