Cubs deal with another ‘growth moment’ in NY ahead of major tests – NBC Chicago

Cubs shared 5-2 loss, 'growth moment' in New York

NEW YORK The Cubs have built nearly half of the successful season with a remarkable run at home.

But if they want to build anything close to a championship club it will have to be built on the road, a reality that hit them in the face again on Monday when a man who averages out in the fifth inning knocked them out to one. in six innings to a 5-2 Mets win at Citi Field.

David Peterson, who didn’t get out of the fourth inning in April in a loss to the Cubs and didn’t get out of the third in either of his two starts in June through Monday, gave up only a single to Eric Sogard in the third to beat the Cubs in a battle first place teams.

This is another growing moment, manager David Ross said before Monday’s opener of a four-game series. While we work until 2021, [these are] the growing moments of playing on the road.

You can’t blend in with the crowd, he said. I know they are not at full capacity but this could be one of the loudest? [road crowds so far]. I was thinking recently that 2015 was probably one of the louder games ever played here, in the post season. It was freezing cold and loud. this fanbase can really bring it.

Monday night, the 16,383 in attendance couldn’t provide that level of stadium rocking noise, but there was enough activity and energy for a few security actions in the stands.

Cubs starter Jake Arrieta, the Cy Young winner during that 2015 season who ended up looking mortal in that National League Championship Series, Peterson matched zero for zero to a three-run fourth and a solo home run with two out Dom Smith in the fifth.

I didn’t do a good job of limiting damage with two outs, said Arrieta, who is 2-5 with a 7.20 ERA in his last eight starts after 3-2 with a 2.57 ERA in his first five.

But Arrieta didn’t stand out as much as a lineup that couldn’t hit a southpaw who looked more like a candidate to be sent to the minors than to take a win before Monday.

I think that’s just another growth moment to keep pushing us, what we grow from, to face adversity when it comes along, Ross said of approaching what amounted to the last month’s litmus test full of them for the cubs.

He talked about dealing with hostile crowds and heated moments on the road where the Cubs dropped to 14-18 this season.

All those things continue to help you grow throughout the season, so you’re ready for the postseason, he said. If you can survive those moments, right? This is how you reach the late season and you have success.

The Cubs have a substantial chunk left of a core that knows a lot about what it takes to win in October.

But for this club, Ross’s moments of growth aren’t going to get much easier this year.

David Peterson? Wait to get a load of Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman on the last two nights of this series, two All-Stars they missed in April when they defeated Peterson and the Mets in a three-game run at Wrigley.

Clearly Jacob deGroms is one of the best in the game. That’s a nice test for us, Ross said. We just saw another really good one in San Diego in Yu Darvish which is really good. And Marcus Stroman is clearly having a great season.

I think they were tested overnight. You can never let your guard down. You have to take it every night.

The Cubs kept their share of first place when the Brewers lost to the Mets. And they are still 27-13 since a rough April. That even includes an 11-10 mark on the road during that period.

And if the road looks more challenging in New York in the coming days, the long-term has a chance to get better, if only as half a dozen key players who have been sidelined due to injuries could be back on the roster in the coming days. filtering and weeks including shortstop Javy Bez (thumb) as fast as Tuesday, young starter Adbert Alzolay (blister) perhaps over the weekend against the Marlins and dynamic second baseman Nico Hoerner (hamstring) not too far behind.

We did a good job winning ball games with a lot of guys on the injured list, Ross said. We are certainly not at full strength.

