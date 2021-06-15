Relive epic cricket commercials | From MS Dhoni’s helicopter shoot to Kevin Pietersen’s switch hit: reliving epic cricket commercials from the past





Relive epic cricket commercials from the past. Photo | Grab video Essentials Some cricket ads from the past managed to tickle our funny bones In the past there have been many such famous cricket commercials that are still fresh in our memory Some such ads include MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan, etc. Cricket remains the top sport in India. While other sports like football, hockey, kabaddi, etc. have had their fair share of success and efforts are being made at regular intervals to gain popularity as well, the craze of men’s game remains unparalleled in the country. Since Kapil Dev took home the country’s first-ever major trophy, the 1983 World Cup, the image has been etched in the memory of every Indian cricket enthusiast. Since then, the game has become much more than just a sport, as it is called a religion in India. Hence, the star cricketers are worshiped as gods all over the country. People like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Kapil, Sunil Gavaskar and many others are adored by the ardent cricket fans in India while an abundance of foreign cricketers enjoy popularity no limit since the start of IPL, in 2008. The T20 format has certainly brought about a huge change in the way the sport is practiced today. Various franchise leagues, major sponsors, involvement of business magnates and Bollywood celebrities have added more fanfare to the game. Thus, many top level actors have been involved in some parts, which got them together with the cricketers and drove the viewers crazy. In the past, several iconic cricket commercials have featured top actors and both foreign and national cricketers. Here you will relive some nostalgic cricket ads from the past, with names like Dhoni, Sehwag, Ranbir Kapoor, Harbhajan Singh, Kevin Pietersen, etc. The following commercial features some top players mastering their craft (whether it’s a helicopter shot, Doosra, Dilscoop or Switch hit) in a hilarious way. These are the commercials: There have been many such cricket commercials which have seen the combination of cricketers-actors and thereby showcased the acting skills of these sportsmen. It not only adds fanfare, entertainment and excitement to the viewers around the world, but also helps generate the buzz for big ticket events (be it IPL, T20 World Cup, etc.)







