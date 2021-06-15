Camden Brown calls AU ‘best school’ to recruit him hem





Auburn football fans have been subject to publications predicting pitfalls for the coming season, with some publications even going so far as to say the team could go 6-6 in 2021. If the Tigers go 6-6, the coming season should realistically include losses for a team like Ole Miss, who are getting a lot of buzz in the preseason due to potential 2022 NFL QB Matt Corral’s play. It could also mean a loss to South Carolina… for the second season in a row. With the Gamecocks failing to make the top 75 in recruiting and largely reeling outside their upset win over Auburn Football at Williams-Brice Stadium, that seems just as likely as the state of Alabama making the journey north on the I-85 and picks up an upset at JHS week 2. Before Auburn takes the field against the two teams, a major morale victory was won on the recruiting trail when Auburn Camp MVP Camden Brown — who received an offer from the AU in mid-May before making the 620-mile trek from Fort Lauderdale last week — said the program was the “best school” that shows him “the most love”. In fact, he also enjoyed the coaches he would spend his time with: “(Auburn’s) the best school that has shown the most love,” Brown said. Brown, a class of 2022 recipient, received an offer from Auburn in mid-May. A month later, he got the chance to see the coaches and the campus in person, and walked away impressed. “Better than I thought it would be,” Brown said. Not only did Brown learn a lot from the trip, but he also began to build relationships with the coaches. He said he got to spend time with head coach Bryan Harsin, defensive coordinator Derek Mason and wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams. He described them as “cool guys.” Since Ole Miss and South Carolina were part of the conglomerate that sought the Sunshine State’s 3-star WR, it’s clear that Auburn Football still holds the cache of a college football pillar. Wins on the field during the first season on the field ahead of Bryan Harsin and co. will only amplify the class of 2022. Even then, the history and human experience of the Plains will always beat Oxford and Columbia in the eyes of most recruits.

