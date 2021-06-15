Tennis fans erupt at All England Club call





A full house will be admitted to Center Court for the 2021 Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals. Photo: Getty The UK government’s decision to allow a packed crowd on Center Court for the men’s and women’s Wimbledon finals next month has sparked a fierce debate on social media. Wimbledon will be allowed to bring in 15,000 fans for the two deciders, a year after the tournament was completely canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. ‘HARMFUL’: Turmoil over big twist in Djokovic’s gesture to fan ‘HE HAS BEEN CONDEMNED’: Ugly Truth About Djokovic’s French Open Triumph ‘THIS IS UNREAL’: Roger Federer moment not seen in two years The Grand Slam tournament on grass, which starts in England on June 28, may have a capacity of 50% at the start and will increase to 100% by the end on July 10-11 with the women’s and men’s singles title matches . The government’s decision to relax the COVID-19 restrictions on crowds will also see increased attendance at the Euro 2020 football tournament and other sporting events, such as the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone. We want to gather more evidence on how to open all major events safely and for good, Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said in a statement. In the coming weeks, this means more fans enjoying the European Championship and Wimbledon, and some of our biggest cultural and sporting events. The cancellation of Wimbledon in 2020 marked the first time since World War II that the tournament was not played. Understandably, tennis fans celebrated the news that packed crowds would once again be welcomed for the men’s and women’s finals this year. However, not everyone was enthusiastic about the British government’s announcement. Critics criticize Wimbledon public appeal Many people wonder why sporting events are getting waivers while Covid-19 restrictions remain in place for other parts of Britain. Numerous critics took to social media to express their anger at the Wimbledon situation. with agencies Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that examines the often relentless mental effort of elite athletes in the pursuit of greatness: Story continues click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

