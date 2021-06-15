Mississippi State ends Notre Dame season, but doesn’t dent its dream

At this point, the Notre Dames meltdown in the second inning Monday night at gritty Dudy Noble Field felt like a reality check of what Mississippi state baseball is and what Irish baseball is not and can never be.

But gradually over the next seven innings and into Irish coach Link Jarretts’ post-game postmortem, it all started to feel so out of context.

The pitch in which the seventh-seeded Bulldogs sent 12 batters to the plate, scored six and chased Irish left starter Will Mercer and two relievers was sure enough to propel Mississippi State (45-16) to their 12th College World Series appearance and to deny the Irish (34-13) their third.

The 7-1 lead held in an 11-7, winner-take-all game 3 of the Starkville Super Regional, in front of 11,784 singing, barbecuing, cowbell-rattling fans whose passion for college baseball can only be matched by their knowledge of it.

The three-day attendance total of 40,140 set an NCAA record for a three-game run.

More:Notre Dame’s anger management puts Irish on the brink of College World Series berth

More:Notre Dame Pushes For More Defense, Less Cowbell After Dropping Game 1 Of Super Regional

It’s tough to win one of these on the road, Jarrett said of the ND’s first Super Regional appearance in 19 years. It is designed for you to have an easier path when you are at home.

The field, the fans, just the dimensions you’re used to, that’s the advantage. If you’ve got the biggest audience in college series history here, you know it’s making an impact.

I don’t think it overpowered our team in any way, but it does give the home team a bit of a head start in energy. And that timing of the energy helps.

Next up for third-year coach Chris Lemonis Bulldogs is a date Sunday in Omaha, Neb., with the highest seed remaining in the tournament, No. 2 Texas (47-15) the Mississippi State team opened the season against on February. 20 and defeated, 8-3.

Blueblood vs Blueblood.

Notre Dame is not in that club. But that doesn’t mean the road to Omaha is constantly blocked.

Two reasons to buy?

Jarrett’s vision when he came out of North Carolina-Greensboro before the 2020 season was that the work at Notre Dame was less of a remodel and more of an awakening waiting to happen.

The other, instead of Jarrett being rightly confused in the post-game on Monday night about how the Irish have crushed outside expectations for them this season, he raised expectations for those outside and within the program for 2022 and beyond. .

Photo gallery:Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame baseball in NCAA super regional Game 3

On a 2021 roster filled with players seemingly ineligible, there is a massive movement to seek an extra year through a fifth-year option or NCAA COVID exemption. Jarrett, for example, confirmed that top pitcher and former Furman transfer John Michael Bertrand will return for a sixth year of college.

We will probably lose (pitcher Tanner) Kohlhepp in the draft and lose well to (first baseman Niko) Kavadas, Jarrett said. Some seniors have to go to high school, No. 1, to have a chance, but we’re not losing much.

Kavadas is a big part of your team. Kohlhepp was very, very effective. You would hope that some of the recruiting we’ve been able to do (will help). We picked up a transfer on the hill last week that will assist us.

We have to get better on the hill. In this setting, the equipment and the ability to take out people, we hit 22 batters before knocking out one tonight. And that is very difficult. So we need to learn and get a little better in some of those facets on the mound and hopefully we continue to mature offensively and defend our positions.

Of course it looks very bright if you want to look at next year now.

Towards the top of the ninth, things looked almost bright this year.

Four points behind, Notre Dame puts its first two batters on base with Jared Miller and Kavadas approaching. Kavadas entered the Super Regional round as the nation’s leader in homeruns per game, but was quiet in Starkville (2-of-10 with five strikeouts) with one notable exception.

Lemonis chose to bring Landon Sims closer to start the sixth inning and try to get the last 12 outs. With one out in the top of the seventh, Kavadas came with one out and one one and the Irish trailed six.

He took a Sims fastball on a 3-1 count to right field and completely out of the stadium. It may still roll towards Chadwick Lake or Tuscaloosa.

It was the first homerun to be handed in this season by Sims, who swore he wouldn’t throw Kavadas a fastball when he met him in the ninth inning.

After fueling Miller, he caused Kavadas to hit into a double play to end the game and the season.

But not the dream.

Niko Kavada is an intense, highly productive, first-class player, first-class person, team captain, who performed for us, said Jarrett, helped our team evolve into a championship team.

I cannot say enough about him and him who helped us through our transition. The boys bought in and he was a big part of that.

Jarrett will be chasing the what-ifs this offseason, including his decision not to bring in game 1 starter Bertrand sooner, particularly during the second inning.

Bertrand was the most effective pitcher for both teams on Monday-evening, covering innings five through eight and giving up two basehits, a run and a walk, while striking out three batters.

I never want to put anyone in the position of being uncomfortable with those kinds of assignments or even asking if you’re available, Jarret said. I thought he could give us an inning, maybe two. And once he was in it, he felt really good.

Notre Dames’ 74 runs and 21 home runs in six games after the season brought a feel-good vibe to all Irishmen amid the temporary heartbreak. But more than that, it felt like, sooner or later, Notre Dame has found a leader and a vision for a longer postseason run.

I think the most important thing was that he brought in a great culture that everyone got into, junior DH Carter Putz said of Jarrett. We believe we can be in Omaha every year. It is a culture in which we trust and believe in each other.

If you have a group of guys who believe in the culture and believe in each other, you can go very far. That’s the biggest.

Obviously this is hard to swallow but we would use it as motivation and keep working and hopefully return to Omaha next year.

Follow ND Insider Eric Hansen on Twitter: @ehansenNDI