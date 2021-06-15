Sports
England messed with test cricket now they are paying the price
England learned the hard way not to mess with Test match cricket. It is the hardest and most brutal format of the game.
You just can’t keep switching and switching staff. The history of Test cricket shows that success comes from the collective coming together for many series. Once they started rotating the test team in Sri Lanka, I was concerned that this would have a lasting adverse effect.
In the end you become a good team over a long period of time. You don’t do that by bringing players together series by series.
You become successful in Test cricket by building spirit, togetherness and faith by playing with each other. You need partnerships to make big scores and take wickets.
New Zealand has been playing together as a group for years, getting better and better and gaining experience around each other. You see partnerships in batting and bowling.
It is madness that Trent Boult went home from the Indian Premier League when it was shut down due to Covid-19 last month, flew 10,000 miles to the UK and played in Edgbaston, while Chris Woakes lives five miles away in Birmingham and does not play.
I know we’re in an era where we look after the well-being of players, and that’s true, but I think we’re pampering them too much. I hear about too many players withdrawing from games and not playing.
There are Yorkshire players withdrawing from Friday night’s Blast game this week to join England on Saturday. Why? What is it about cricket that they don’t like? Why wouldn’t you want to play Twenty20 on Friday night? They have to be made to play. They are not part-timers. They are full-time professionals. These are the best years of their lives, they are doing the best work in the world and something they are good at: playing cricket.
But the tone has been set at the top, with England players resting from too many friendlies this year. It makes others think: I don’t have to play.
England have just been a little soft with the players. They should be stricter. Play cricket, don’t sit on the sidelines.
I’m also a little concerned about England’s thinking. Not playing the spinner against New Zealand was a real concern. I also go back to the day-night test in India, when England played four sailors and one spinner on an absolute beach. The think tank is not working properly. They don’t pick the right players for the right circumstances.
If the rain hadn’t ruined the Lords Test it would have been 2-0 for New Zealand. England was defeated, taken by surprise, by surprise and thought out.
Ben Stokes, Woakes and Jos Buttler will bring more expertise and quality, but let’s not forget that five of the top seven in this series have been sidelined for two years.
Somehow England has to become very consistent. I would give people like Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope another chance. Pope knows, he just needs to calm down. He’s too frantic. There is no clarity or tranquility about his hitting. He’s a player of great shots, but not great innings. You want to be a player who plays tough innings and reads situations, which is why you hit in the middle order.
