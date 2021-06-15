Auburn football staff makes a strong impression on 4-star TEsterren





There’s been a story that Auburn football did not use a tight end since 2013, which featured CJ Uzomah in the Gus Malzahn crime scene. “Auburn University is where tight ends die” is the best way to describe the perception of the Auburn football foul. This perception is expected to die under Bryan Harsin and the new offensive plan under Mike Bobo and it is visible on the recruitment path. Micah Riley Ducker made his way back to the Plains and was very impressed with the new staff for Auburn Football. Riley-Ducker has caught up with Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Sports after his visit and was asked about his visit: “The official visit was so much better than my first visit. I loved it. It was amazing. It was a great experience; I didn’t expect it to be this great, but I loved it. I really enjoyed talking to the players and getting a better overall feel of the environment at Auburn.” Asked about the scheme and the new staff; Riley-Ducker had many positive things to say: “I watched the plays with Coach Bedell. He showed me their basic concepts. It’s a lot like ours, but their terminology is different. It wouldn’t be a difficult transition for me.” Riley-Ducker also offered some insight into his last four programs and when a decision could be made: “They (Auburn) are in my last four. It is located between Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois and Auburn. I’m ready to make my decision on July 7. I see where I can play early and where I fit best. I feel like I don’t have a bad option right now. It’s just finding where I feel comfortable and where I can be the best.” Riley Ducker is a 4 stars according to Rivals but ranks as a 3 star for the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the No. 372 player overall and the No. 15 tight end for the class of 2022, while also being the No. 3 player from the state of Nebraska. Last season, Riley-Ducker made more than 20 catches for 310 yards and racked up 5 touchdowns. Riley-Ducker has completed his official visits to the state of Iowa and Auburn over the past two weekends. He goes to Illinois this week and then concludes his official visits to Iowa on June 25. Right now Iowa is the projected favorite, but confidence is not extremely high meaning the race is wide open for the talented tight end. Maroon football has arguably the deepest tight end space they’ve had in several years. John Samuel Shenker and Luke deal are the projected starters, but expect Brandon Frazier and Tyler Fromm to fight some more game time after JJ Pegues went to the defensive side of the ball. Bryan Harsin is known for using tight ends and this will open opportunities for many players that were largely ignored by the previous staff. The top high school talent in the tight position will actually come to view Auburn football as an option to continue their career in years to come, which will only improve recruitment on the plains.

