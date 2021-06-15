Bat, cricket and missed capture opportunities: eavesdropping on predators takes longer to catch insect signals in groups | India News





BENGALURU: In a new study, researchers from IISc and Tel Aviv University, Israel, have found that group calling reduces the risk of katydids (bush crickets) from bats, their predators.

According to researchers Harish Prakash and Rohini Balakrishnan of IISc’s Center for Ecological Sciences (CES), and collaborators Stefan Greif and Yossi Yovel of Tel Aviv University, male crickets are known to form groups and together signal to mate with females. Pull.

…Calling a group attracts more females and thus opens more opportunities for mating. But these signaling males also run the risk of attracting eavesdropping predators such as bats, an IISc statement reads.

And in a choice experiment, researchers found that bats were more attracted to three speakers playing katydid calls than a single speaker. Does this mean that calling together in a group might be riskier?

Yes. But that’s only part of the story, they say. The team, which also tested how long it takes bats to catch a calling katydid alone compared to when in a group of katydids calling at the same time, found that bats took significantly longer to catch a katydid in a group calls to catch.

This delay in capture time gives the katydide a chance to stop calling and escape being eaten. Therefore, while katydids calling in a group may attract bats, the bats’ inefficiency at catching katydids in groups may benefit the prey, the researchers said.

As to why bats take longer to catch prey calling in a group, the team said one possible reason was a confusion effect: It’s harder for a predator to target and capture an individual if it is one of many.

IISc pointed out that previous studies have only looked at this in visual predators such as monkeys, geckos and fish, but said this study provides the first evidence of an auditory confusion effect when eavesdropping on predators such as bats.

In the study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, the researchers said: … On prey capture tasks, the average time taken by bats and the number of flight passes made by bats before catching a katydid were significantly higher for collection. of prey than when calling alone, indicating that prey is at a lower risk of predation when calling together.

Another common anti-predatory strategy, calling from vegetation, increased the time it takes bats to capture only calling katydids, but did not increase the time it takes to capture prey from aggregations.

The longer time required to capture calling prey in aggregation compared to solitary calling prey provides an escape opportunity, providing prey that signal acoustically in aggregation with anti-predatory benefits. For bats, greater detectability of evoking prey aggregations is offset by lower foraging efficiency, and this tradeoff may shape foraging strategies of predators in natural environments, the researchers argued.







