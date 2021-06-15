Matt Curley Resigns as Coach of Beleaguered UAA Hockey Team





The UAA hockey team was dealt another blow on Monday when head coach Matt Curley announced his resignation after three turbulent years with the Seawolves. The school will not start looking for a new coach until hockey supporters can salvage the program by raising $3 million by the end of August, athletic director Greg Myford said in a statement from the school. The team is fighting for its existence after being eliminated in September by the University of Alaska Board of Regents. The regents said they will reinstate the program if two years’ worth of $3 million can be raised by the end of August. Nearly $2.3 million has been raised so far, according to the group called Red Seawolf Hockey. Among those who have made individual donations to the charity is Curley, who has not coached a game with the Seawolves since March 7, 2020. He stayed with the team after the regents voted to eliminate it, he stayed with it after the 2020-21 season was canceled due to COVID-19, he stayed with it after every player switched or retired from college hockey, and he stayed with it after UAA canceled the upcoming 2021-22 season to regroup and recruit a roster full of new players. His professionalism and commitment to supporting our students never wavered, Myford said. Now, with no guarantee that the Seawolves will ever play again, Curley leaves, having repeatedly professed his affection for Anchorage and Alaska. This was a very difficult decision for me and my family because we believe in the future of Seawolf hockey, Curley said in a statement from the school. It was a privilege to coach such fine young men, as well as to live in the Anchorage community. The outpouring of recent financial support for the team has been great to see, and I wish the program all the best. It’s not clear what’s next for Curley, who didn’t immediately respond to a message. No players will remain at the school, but assistant coaches Matt Bruneteau and Nick Walters are still on staff, UAA spokesman Ian Marks said. Normally we would immediately focus on determining our next coach, but these are not normal times, Myford said. We must first save our hockey program by securing the $800,000 we have to collect by August 30th. If the Seawolves survive, a new coach starts all over again. In addition to recruiting an entirely new team, he or she will have to plan without the benefit of congressional membership. A long-time member of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, UAA was one of three teams left behind along with UAF and Alabama-Huntsville when the leagues’ other seven teams decided to form a new conference that will begin in the 2021-22 season. . The Seawolves were 7-53-10 during the two seasons they played under Curley. During Curley’s three years at the school, 33 hockey players earned WCHA Scholar Athlete honors and 45 earned WCHA All-Academic awards. Curley was the sixth UAA head coach and the fifth to leave with a losing record. UAA hasn’t had a winning record since the 2013-14 season, former coach Matt Thomas’ first year of five. Since then they have gone 55-158-31. The only coach in team history with a winning record is team founder Brush Christiansen, who led the Seawolves for their first 17 years. Brush Christiansen, 1980-96 287-229-30 (17 seasons) Dean Talafous, 1997-2001 50-108-22 (5 seasons) John Hill, 2001-05 39-89-15 (4 Seasons) Dave Shyiak, 2005-13 80-177-33 (8 seasons) Matt Thomas, 2013-18 48-105-21 (5 seasons) Matt Curley, 2018-21 7-53-10 (2 Seasons)

