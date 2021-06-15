Revised Qualification for 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston – TBEN

Qualifying for the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston has been revised due to the challenges of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

The ITTF World Table Tennis Rankings are now being adopted to determine the qualification of players for the prestigious tournament to be held for the first time in the United States from November 23-29, 2021.

The pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of several qualifiers before the end of the year, including regional and continental qualifiers for singles events and intercontinental qualifiers for team events.

The elite field will now consist of 128 singles (men and women) and 64 pairs in each of the doubles competitions (men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles) with the application of the 3+1+1 rule governing each affiliated association. . (MA) is limited to a maximum of three players. Exceptions are those MAs with a player in the top 100 of the world ranking (who gets an extra place) and a player in the top 20 of the world ranking (who gets an extra place).

In the event of substitution, the MAs have the authority to substitute any qualified player with another from the same MA. The only requirement is that the substitute is in the top 256 players in the ITTF World Table Tennis Rankings.

The World Table Tennis Championships have a storied history with the first event being held in London in 1926. The highly anticipated return of the World Table Tennis Championships, last held in Budapest in 2019, has reached a global reach of more than 500 million fans on television and digital. . platforms. The previous edition that stood for Busan last year was postponed and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.