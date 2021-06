Little Known Facts About Cricket You Need To Know

Cricket is a team ball and bat game. It is popular in Asia, UK, Australia, New Zealand. And the British have been playing it for over 750 years! Britain is unthinkable without cricket, passion for the mobile casino, and Agatha Christie with her Hercule Poirot. Just as there is no one among Americans who does not know the game of baseball, so in England everyone knows the rules of cricket from the cradle. The Melbourne Cricket Ground The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia is the most famous and unusual structure. It was built specifically for cricket but later became a multi-purpose complex. This stadium hosts international championships, rugby and football matches. The Olympic Games have been held there several times. Bramble Sandbank In the Solent, between the Isle of Wight and Southampton, is the Bramble Sandbank, which appears once a year at low tide. This happens in the spring and the duration of the phenomenon is only an hour. As the water leaves the shoreline, the two local clubs traditionally host a friendly tournament that draws a large number of spectators. 1882 England, considered the strongest in cricket, lost at home to the Australians In this regard, a joke appeared in The Sporting Times newspaper: “The English cricket is dead, the body has been cremated and the ashes will be sent to Australia.” After the British took several victories over the Australian and Melbourne women, the national team donated an urn “with the ashes of Australian cricket”. It is kept in a museum, but a copy of it has become a symbol of victory in tournaments between England and Australia. The winner of the competition puts it over his head. Cricket Team Writer B1890 – 1913 in England there was an amateur cricket team consisting of writers: R. Kipling, H. Wells, A. Conan Doyle, P. Woodhouse, Jerome K. Jerome, A. Milne and others. It was founded by D. Barry, author of “Peter Pan”. He also chose the name for it – “Allahakbarries”, not fully understanding the translation of this word. Longest running sport Cricket is considered the longest running sport – matches can last several days. Avid fans take a lot of food and drink with them when they come to the stadium. It’s not called ‘Sport in which you can pause for a cup of tea’ for nothing.







