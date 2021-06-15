Connect with us

Sports

Seymour tennis celebrates fantastic season

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By

 


STOCK - sports, football

The Seymour girls’ tennis team gathered at the Knight of Columbus Monday night to celebrate the successful season the Owls had this spring.

Head coach Sharon Wood opened the banquet with a quote she believes Seymour epitomized this season.

Wood said: “Participating in a team sport is not just about playing on the pitch. Competition breeds many things, but one of the most sustainable products is inspiration. This season has helped us develop as individuals and as teammates. We participated in tough competitions with a lot of courage, resilience and learned to work together as a team In ten years people will not remember your record or your prestige but the relationships and achievements you have created as a group There are special moments that come from being part of a team, playing a specific role in a team and doing something together.”

This spring, the Owls have achieved a lot together.

Seymour finished with a team record of 15-3, beating his opponents 73-17 in those games. The Owls won two-set matches 67 different times throughout the season, limiting the three-set matches to just 7 all season.

On their way to 15 wins, the Owls won the Hoosier Hills Conference, won the Section Championship and advanced to the Regional Finals.

Twelve of Seymour’s 15 wins this season were 5-0 sweeps. One game was a 4-1 win and the other two were 3-2 wins over Floyd Central and New Albany to win the HHC title.

Wood thanked the parents and families who helped make things run smoothly this season, and after taking stock of the team’s achievements, she handed out the individual awards for the season.

Brooke Schafstall and Sandy Cerino received the Singles Player of the Year Award. At one singles this year, Schafstall went 15-5 (4-2 conference) and now holds one of the Seymour school records for one singles record in one season.

Cerino went 15-4 (5-1 conference) in two singles and holds the Seymour school record for the best record of two singles in one season.

Schafstall and Cerino both also earned HHC All-Conference this season. Schafstall was All-District singles and an honorable mention for All-State singles.

Winning the Leadership Award for Seymour went to Mallory Moore and Avery Ragon. The duo played one doubles all season, and Wood praised them for leading the team all season, starting January through May.

Moore and Ragon received All-Conference commendation for doubles, as well as All-District commendation and All-State commendation.

The Varsity Mental Attitude Award went to the doubles team of Madalyn Baurle and Elise Hartung, who set a 19-1 record this season. Baurle and Hartung now also have the double record at Seymour.

Kirby Hill earned All-Conference honorable mention in singles. Hill played three singles for Seymour and Wood said it’s rare for a player with three singles to be recognized at the conference, but Hill played a pivotal role in Seymour’s post-season success.

Hill and Moore both earned Indiana Coaches of Girls Association Academic Awards, and Hill earned Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Academic Award.

The entire varsity team for the owls (Schafstall, Cerino, Hill, Moore, Ragon, Baurle, Hartung and Valeria Ramirez) was awarded Team Academic by the IHSECTA. To earn that award, Seymour’s team had to have an average GPA of 3.6 and the Owls a 3.9.

The coaching staff of the Owls was also named HHC Coach of the Year. Wood declined to accept it as an individual award and also credited Bob Wood, Liz Davis, and Will Rinehart.

The junior varsity team for Seymour went out 10-1 this season, beating opponents 71-10.

Ashley Clemente won the Mental Attitude Award for JV, and the 110% Award went to Jessica Hougland and Carley Sanders.

Although Seymour loses many talented seniors (Cerino, Hill, Moore, Ragon,Citlally Ramirez,Ellie Cornn and Sydney Musgrave), Wood is excited for the future because of the depth and success the JV team has had this season.

After enjoying dinner and handing out the prizes on Monday, the team gathered to watch a post-season slideshow curated by Dave Hartung. He remixed One Direction’s “Story of My Life” into a funny song about Seymour’s tennis season.

The last thing Wood said to the group was, “How you end one season determines how you start the next.”

She encouraged her returning players to work hard this off-season so that when the 2022 season rolls around, the Owls can build on what they’ve accomplished this year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: