Seymour tennis celebrates fantastic season

The Seymour girls’ tennis team gathered at the Knight of Columbus Monday night to celebrate the successful season the Owls had this spring.

Head coach Sharon Wood opened the banquet with a quote she believes Seymour epitomized this season.

Wood said: “Participating in a team sport is not just about playing on the pitch. Competition breeds many things, but one of the most sustainable products is inspiration. This season has helped us develop as individuals and as teammates. We participated in tough competitions with a lot of courage, resilience and learned to work together as a team In ten years people will not remember your record or your prestige but the relationships and achievements you have created as a group There are special moments that come from being part of a team, playing a specific role in a team and doing something together.”

This spring, the Owls have achieved a lot together.

Seymour finished with a team record of 15-3, beating his opponents 73-17 in those games. The Owls won two-set matches 67 different times throughout the season, limiting the three-set matches to just 7 all season.

On their way to 15 wins, the Owls won the Hoosier Hills Conference, won the Section Championship and advanced to the Regional Finals.

Twelve of Seymour’s 15 wins this season were 5-0 sweeps. One game was a 4-1 win and the other two were 3-2 wins over Floyd Central and New Albany to win the HHC title.

Wood thanked the parents and families who helped make things run smoothly this season, and after taking stock of the team’s achievements, she handed out the individual awards for the season.

Brooke Schafstall and Sandy Cerino received the Singles Player of the Year Award. At one singles this year, Schafstall went 15-5 (4-2 conference) and now holds one of the Seymour school records for one singles record in one season.

Cerino went 15-4 (5-1 conference) in two singles and holds the Seymour school record for the best record of two singles in one season.

Schafstall and Cerino both also earned HHC All-Conference this season. Schafstall was All-District singles and an honorable mention for All-State singles.

Winning the Leadership Award for Seymour went to Mallory Moore and Avery Ragon. The duo played one doubles all season, and Wood praised them for leading the team all season, starting January through May.

Moore and Ragon received All-Conference commendation for doubles, as well as All-District commendation and All-State commendation.

The Varsity Mental Attitude Award went to the doubles team of Madalyn Baurle and Elise Hartung, who set a 19-1 record this season. Baurle and Hartung now also have the double record at Seymour.

Kirby Hill earned All-Conference honorable mention in singles. Hill played three singles for Seymour and Wood said it’s rare for a player with three singles to be recognized at the conference, but Hill played a pivotal role in Seymour’s post-season success.

Hill and Moore both earned Indiana Coaches of Girls Association Academic Awards, and Hill earned Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Academic Award.

The entire varsity team for the owls (Schafstall, Cerino, Hill, Moore, Ragon, Baurle, Hartung and Valeria Ramirez) was awarded Team Academic by the IHSECTA. To earn that award, Seymour’s team had to have an average GPA of 3.6 and the Owls a 3.9.

The coaching staff of the Owls was also named HHC Coach of the Year. Wood declined to accept it as an individual award and also credited Bob Wood, Liz Davis, and Will Rinehart.

The junior varsity team for Seymour went out 10-1 this season, beating opponents 71-10.

Ashley Clemente won the Mental Attitude Award for JV, and the 110% Award went to Jessica Hougland and Carley Sanders.

Although Seymour loses many talented seniors (Cerino, Hill, Moore, Ragon,Citlally Ramirez,Ellie Cornn and Sydney Musgrave), Wood is excited for the future because of the depth and success the JV team has had this season.

After enjoying dinner and handing out the prizes on Monday, the team gathered to watch a post-season slideshow curated by Dave Hartung. He remixed One Direction’s “Story of My Life” into a funny song about Seymour’s tennis season.

The last thing Wood said to the group was, “How you end one season determines how you start the next.”

She encouraged her returning players to work hard this off-season so that when the 2022 season rolls around, the Owls can build on what they’ve accomplished this year.