The Table Tennis Federation of Ukraine and Sport Integrity Team Partner to Eliminate Match Fixing





Kyiv, Ukraine and LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ –The Table Tennis Federation of Ukraine (TTFU) and the Sport Integrity Team are proud to announce today their partnership in an effort to combat violations of the principles of fair play by athletes. As part of the partnership, the organizations drafted the “Code of Ethics and Fair Play” and launched an Ethics and Fair Play Committee, as well as a system of new “rules of the game” for table tennis players in Ukraine. Due to the worldwide increase in popularity and interest in the game, players who participate in Ukrainian table tennis tournaments are increasingly enticed by the offer of match fixing agreements. Formed in response to this heightened pressure, the partnership will see the TTFU partner with experts from the Sport Integrity team, who have a long track record in fighting fixed-score competitions and prioritize the Ethics and Fair. Have established Play Committee for the Football Federation of Ukraine. The introduction of a formal Code of Ethics and Fair Play establishes official policies around appropriate and inappropriate behavior to ensure that all organizers, players, umpires and officials involved in table tennis tournaments are clear about the standards to be followed. The Code includes policies on disclosing conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, bribery, corruption, discrimination and many other relevant matters to ensure best practice. In addition, the Code describes the process for dealing with any violations of the Code and explains the jurisdiction of the newly formed Committee on Ethics and Fair Play to enforce the policy. Apart from this, the TTFU continues to develop approaches to regulate the commercial table tennis tournament market, which until now had no official regulatory body. As part of the federation’s efforts, all major tournaments will now sign an agreement on their official membership status and will be included in a single calendar of sporting events in Ukraine. Competitions count towards a simplified system of national classifications and players must confirm their status as professional athletes. “We are confident that the processes we have put in place, as well as the creation of this Ethics and Fair Play Code and Committee, will help in our fight to tackle the serious problem of match fixing. We are a fully independent organization and our primary The aim is to develop and grow table tennis insport Ukraine. We remain committed to supporting new and emerging tournaments and are working to streamline play without imposing unnecessary rules. I am convinced that by joining forces with the Sport Integrity team and leveraging their expertise, we will create working tools to counter what threatens the very essence of the sporting principle,” said the TTFU president, Oleksandr Zats. “The Ukrainian Table Tennis Federation is deeply concerned about the match fixing issue and decided to take a strong response. We are proud to work with TTFU to eradicate unfairness within the sport. Ukraine a sport free of match fixing,” says Francesco Baranca, consultant at Sport Integrity Team Srl About TTFU Table Tennis Federation of Ukraine (TTFU)was founded in 1992 to develop table tennis in Ukraine, enhancing the role of physical culture and sport in the comprehensive development of the individual, enhancing citizens’ health, promoting healthy lifestyles and protecting the common legitimate interests of citizens’ members. The main competitions of TTFU are Club Championships of Ukraine, individual championships of Ukraine of all ages and a series of table tennis tournaments, which have been given official status. About the Sports Integrity Team The Sports Integrity Teamis an Italian organization that fights against match fixing and protects the rights of all stakeholders, associations, bookmakers and customers. Since 2020, Sport Integrity is a continuation of Federbet. Sport Integrity Team’s clients include bookmakers such as teams such as Atalanta and the Football Federation of Ukraine. In 2020, the Sport Integrity Team found more than 1,000 suspicious matches in all sports, and many sporting and criminal operations were launched because of the team’s reports. SOURCE The Table Tennis Federation of Ukraine (TTFU)

